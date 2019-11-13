General Election: Foster backs UUP's Elliott as he makes vow on election posters

The Ulster Unionist candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Tom Elliott, has pledged not to put up any election posters in the constituency's town centres.

It comes as DUP leader Arlene Foster attended the nomination of Mr Elliott as a candidate in Omagh on Wednesday.

Tom Elliott said it would not look right to have election posters fight for space with Christmas decorations ahead of the December 12 poll.

Business leaders in Omagh and Strabane have appealed for politicians to leave the two town centres free of election posters.

Sinn Fein did erect posters in Omagh Town, however, it was reported they have since been taken down.

The Ulster Herald has reported SDLP, Alliance and the DUP have all pledged to not place posters around the town centre.

“I think this is a very good idea indeed and as a result, I will not be erecting any election posters in town centres in Fermanagh and South Tyrone," said Tom Elliott.

“This election will be taking place in the run up to Christmas and town centres will be festooned with Christmas lights and decorations and it would not be a good idea to have them fighting for space with dozens of election posters.

“I am therefore happy to state that my posters will not be on display in town centres in Fermanagh & South Tyrone and it would be beneficial if other candidates were to follow suit.”

Mrs Foster said the DUP were backing Mr Elliott as only MPs who take their seats "will have any influence" at Westminster.

Urging unity: Arlene Foster

"I want to see unionists working together. Voters are telling us that they want to see their representatives working together to get things done. That is why, in the interests of co-operation, we are backing Tom Elliott," the DUP leader said.

"Fermanagh and South Tyrone has not been represented in the House of Commons since the 2017 election.

"In this election every vote will matter. A strong united DUP team elected by the people were able to deliver £1.5b for hospitals, schools, roads and broadband in Northern Ireland. It is vital Northern Ireland continues to have strong voices who will go to Westminster to argue the case for Northern Ireland.”