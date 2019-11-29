General Election: Record number of people apply to get on Northern Ireland register

More than 235,000 applications have been received since the start of the year (David Jones/PA)

Almost a quarter of a million people in Norther Ireland have applied to register to vote since the start of the year, according to new figures.

Statistics from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland (EONI) show that more than 235,000 applications have been received in 2019, setting a new record.

Taking into account that 815,260 people voted in the last parliamentary election in 2017, this figure represents around 30% of the typical number of voters.

The deadline to register to vote in the snap poll on December 12 passed at midnight on Tuesday.

Since November 7, the Electoral Office received 72,500 applications to be placed on the register.

A EONI spokesperson said: "These figures are record breaking for the office and we expect the eligible electorate for this election to be higher than the 2017 eligible electorate of 1,242,698.

"The eligible electorate for the election on 12 December will be available on 5 December.

"As we continue to process through the evenings and over the weekend my thanks go to all our team for this phenomenal effort."