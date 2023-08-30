Gerard Lawlor’s father disappointed by Police Ombudsman’s report into son’s murder

Marie Anderson added that there was no evidence of collusive behaviours.

Gerard Lawlor (19) was shot dead by loyalist gunmen as he made his way home on July 21 2002

The father of Gerard Lawlor has said he is disappointed by a Police Ombudsman’s report into his son’s 2002 murder.

The Ombudsman ruled there were “significant failings” in the PSNI investigation into Gerard Lawlor’s murder in north Belfast.

But she said she found no evidence of collusive behaviours and no evidence that the murder could have been prevented.

John Lawlor said: "We're being let down, this should have been locked up years ago."

Mr Lawlor (19) was gunned down by the UDA as he walked along Floral Road, north Belfast, in July 2002 after a night out. He had a partner and an 18-month-old son.

No one has ever been charged with or prosecuted for the murder.

"If you or I had done anything, we'd be crucified but there seems to be a part of this society that can walk about with impunity, and that's the bit that is hard to swallow at times,” his father said.

"I think the years have toned down the anger a bit. I still believe in a just and open society, police have to be held to account.

"I think they had a golden opportunity this morning to address that and they didn't do it. The core problem is still there, nobody is being held accountable,” he added.

John Lawlor gives his response to the Police Ombudman report in to his son's murder

Niall Murphy, solicitor for the Lawlor family, said the Ombudsman's report is a "detailed analysis of a pathetic police investigation".

"The report correctly confirms a multitude of egregious failings," he said.

"Where we differ from the Ombudsman's conclusive analysis, we consider the facts sustain ours, whereas her analysis is that collusive behaviours were not an impediment to the investigation.

"The family considered that the facts found, the failings found, the failure to arrest suspects, the failure to erect a vehicle checkpoint at the Whitewell Road/Antrim Road junction, that those facts actually sustain their sincerely held belief that collusive behaviour was an impediment to successful prosecutions in respect of those who murdered Gerard."

An inquest into Mr Lawlor's death was delayed while the Ombudsman's investigation was ongoing. Mr Murphy said he expects a preliminary hearing in the inquest will be held in the coming weeks or months.

Marie Anderson also said however that there was no evidence that police could have prevented his murder nor of collusive behaviours.

Mr Lawlor’s family had raised concerns with the Police Ombudsman about the preventability of the murder, protection of informants and allegations of collusion, as well as how the PSNI investigation was conducted.

On the evening of July 21, there were five other gun attacks in north Belfast.

Mrs Anderson said: “Sectarian tensions were high in north Belfast on the night of July 21-22 2002 and although police resources were undoubtedly stretched, police and military patrols continued in interface areas that evening and both police and military vehicle check points were also in place.

“My investigation found no evidence that police had prior information that Gerard Lawlor was going to be targeted or that loyalist paramilitaries were planning an attack in the Floral Road area, and I do not believe that an opportunity existed for police to prevent the murder.”

The Ombudsman’s report found a total of nine investigative failures, including a failure to document and develop a targeted covert/sensitive strategy with defined objectives for the murder investigation.

There was a failure to conduct searches, arrests and interviews in a timely manner, which the report said resulted in the loss of potential forensic and other evidence.

Suspects known as Person H and Person I were only arrested under terrorist legislation in August 2003, more than a year after Mr Lawlor’s murder, before being released without charge.

Ms Anderson said the delay gave the suspects the chance to state they could not recall what they were doing a year beforehand.

"This failing significantly undermined the likelihood of obtaining evidential and forensic opportunities from the relevant arrests and suspect interviews. These may potentially have advanced the investigation,” she said.

"I can identify no justification for the delay in the arrest and questioning of suspects and carrying out related searches.”

Police also failed to obtain all relevant telecommunications data, most notably when responsibility for researching mobile phones belonging to one of the suspects was allocated to an officer who had already left the murder investigation team.

A delay in identifying the issue led to the call data no longer being available which may have led to the “loss of important evidence”.

A failure to ensure the continuation of a dedicated Family Liaison Officer occurred after the original officer moved to a different policing role and was not replaced.

There were failures also to maintain and complete policy files and decisions, with the report finding the last entry came on September 11 2002, though the Senior Investigating Officer continued to lead the investigation until October 2003.

John and Sharon Lawlor the parents of Gerard Lawlor, made the complaint to the Police Ombudsman (Paul Faith/PA)

Failure in maintaining CCTV viewing logs meant investigators were unable to locate a number of relevant logs, with others containing only limited information.

The report also found police failed to link the murder with a series of sectarian attacks, noting police were in possession of intelligence identifying two people who may have played a role in sanctioning attacks.

"A suitably experienced senior officer should have been appointed to oversee and coordinate the investigation into all of the attacks,” said Ms Anderson.

"This would have allowed police to better utilise their limited investigative resources in a more focused and structured manner.

"This could have led to additional opportunities being identified, not only in relation to those directly involved, but also those responsible for sanctioning and/or directing the attacks.”

The report identified that intelligence relevant to the murder investigation was not shared with the Senior Investigating Officer. Ms Anderson said careful management of this intelligence would have provided an opportunity to assess its value.

Regarding the allegation of collusion, Ms Anderson said there was “no evidence” to suggest Mr Lawlor’s murder was foreseeable or preventable, or that the PSNI sought to protect any informant.

"I have therefore concluded that there is nothing uncovered by this investigation that would support conclusions that there was ‘collusion’ or collusive behaviour on the part of any police officer,” she said.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane commented, adding that a “catalogue of failings included the failure to link the murder with a series of sectarian attacks; failure to conduct searches, arrests and interviews in a timely manner; failure to maintain CCTV viewing logs; failure to obtain all relevant telecommunications data; as well as a failure to fully consider the dissemination of all relevant intelligence to the Senior Investigating Officer.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Lawlor family in their efforts to uncover the truth about Gerard’s murder.”

The PSNI said they would take time to consider the contents of the report.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders, Head of Legacy and Disclosure said: “I recognise the continued pain and suffering felt by the family of Gerard Lawlor. Their suffering does not fade and my thoughts are with them today.

“We note the comments made by the Police Ombudsman and acknowledge her findings around the original investigation into Gerard’s murder on 22nd July 2002.

“We will now take time to carefully consider this report and its findings.

“Gerard’s murder currently sits within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) for future review in accordance with LIB’s Case Sequencing Model.”