Gerry Adams and Kate Hoey most popular NI political figures on Twitter

Gerry Adams is Northern Ireland’s most followed local political figure.

With 207,000-plus followers, he is top of a list of 100 local people ranked by follower count.

The list, complied by LK Communications, is published in today’s Belfast Telegraph.

Kate Hoey and Michelle O’Neill are second and third respectively.

The use of Twitter by politicians has been on the rise, with many recognising the platform’s power to engage with the public.

Sinn Fein has embraced Twitter as a vital part of its communication strategy. The party has over 170,000 followers on Twitter, and its elected representatives regularly use the platform to share party news, views and opinions.

The DUP has also embraced Twitter, with its account gaining over 50,000 followers.

Following her resignation, the party’s former leader Baroness Arlene Foster changed her Twitter handle from ‘DUPLeader’ to her name, meaning the ‘DUPLeader’ name was snapped up by another account, which now acts as a parody.

Alliance enjoys a follower base of 41.5k, with the SDLP not far behind with 37.1k.

Mr Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader, leads the political list and is number 15 in the overall Top 100 list with over 207,000 followers ahead of Kate Hoey who comes in at number 22 with around 153,500 Twitter followers.

Michelle O’Neill comes next (26th in overall list), followed by former Baroness Foster at 31st.

Alliance and SDLP leaders Naomi Long and Colum Eastwood come next ahead of Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane completes the Top 10 list of Northern Ireland’s political Twitterati, appearing at 71 in the Top 100 list.

Unionist activist Jamie Bryson ranks 72, immediately after Mr Finucane and just before TUV leader Jim Allister – each with around 40,000 followers.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson trails at 89 with almost 34,000 followers.