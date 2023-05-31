Gerry Adams says unionists will ‘prosper and be protected’ in a united Ireland if they co-operate

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has said the “surest guarantee” that unionists’ cultural identity “will prosper and be protected” in a united Ireland is if they co-operate.

Mr Adams addressed delegates at an Ireland’s Future event in Queen’s University, Belfast, alongside Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister on Wednesday evening.

Alliance had previously declined to participate in an event organised by Ireland’s Future – a campaign group seeking a referendum on a new and united Ireland.

He called on the Irish Government to establish a Citizen’s Assembly and agree a “firm date” for a border poll with London, as he insisted change is coming.

He referred to the recent council election, in which the nationalist share of the vote overtook the unionist one for the first time.

“The recent local government election demonstrates that huge change is happening as we speak, and more change is on its way,” Mr Adams said.

"It is important that unionists are involved in shaping this.

"Let it be very clear unionists have a place of right in the new Ireland.

“And we want them to be part of what we collectively create."

The ex-Sinn Fein leader added: “The unionist population and its political representatives working with the rest of us on this island is the surest guarantee that their cultural identity – British and unionist – will prosper and be protected in a new and independent Ireland.

"The safeguards that are in the Good Friday Agreement with respect to identity, cultural and language rights will continue in a new Ireland.”

However he clarified that he is not suggesting that referendum should take place immediately.

"But the Irish Government should seek a date now which allows for inclusive preparation to begin,” Mr Adams said.

"And that preparatory work should start now.”

Mr Adams also called on the DUP to take its place in Stormont and work with unionists, other parties and independents in the Assembly which he said is also part of working toward a new agreed Ireland.

"But let’s be clear we have our work cut out for us," he said.

“We know at this point that the British and Irish governments are against constitutional change and against the referendums. So, are the unionist parties.”

Mr Adams said the fact that the UK Government is a unionist government is among the many reasons for its opposition to constitutional change.

He accused the Irish Government of being “worried about a national realignment of politics in which the establishment parties will lose their dominance”.

He said the focus must now be on challenging both governments, “with the demand” for setting a date for a unity referendum.

"We must also encourage the governments and the Irish Government in particular to prepare for the unity referendums and for a successful outcome,” Mr Adams added.

"The Irish Government has chosen at this time to reject any proposals – including the establishment of a Citizen’s or series of Citizens' Assemblies – to facilitate discussion and to plan for the future.

"We must remind Dublin again and again and again that the Good Friday Agreement created a mechanism for constitutional change through referendums. It was overwhelmingly endorsed by the people in referendums north and south.

"The Irish Government has a constitutional obligation, and it is also a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement – to prepare for unity.

"So, that means the Irish Government should establish a Citizens’ Assembly to begin the work of planning.”

Ms McAllister’s participation in the event organised by Ireland’s Future came eight months after her party was criticised for rejecting an invitation to a previous conference in Dublin.

Alliance was the only non-unionist party on the island not to have a representative at the 'Together We Can' event which took place in the 3Arena in September.

A spokesperson for the party branded the gathering as a "rally to endorse a united Ireland" at the time and said it was "not an appropriate event for us to participate in".