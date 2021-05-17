Gerry Adams will ‘avoid conviction’ over alleged involvement in Jean McConville murder, House of Lords hears

Mr Adams has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of the mother-of-ten who was killed by the IRA in 1972

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams will never be convicted for his alleged “involvement" in the murder of Jean McConville because of the passage of time, according to a member of the House of Lords.

During a debate on the findings of the Ballymurphy Massacre inquest in the House of Lords on Monday, Lord Andrew Robathan asked was it time to “draw a line in the sand” in regards to Northern Ireland’s legacy cases.

Describing the Ballymurphy killings as “tragic”, the Conservative peer said it was time to “move on from this terrible, shameful disgrace” and from the murders committed by terrorists during the Troubles.

“For instance, we will not be able to convict Gerry Adams for his involvement in the murder of Jean McConville, a mother of 10 in 1972, and for the many other victims - police, army and civilian - of the IRA and loyalist terrorist groups,” stated Lord Robathan.

Mrs McConville (38) was murdered in 1972, in what was one of the most notorious killings of the Troubles.

The mother-of-10 was snatched from her west Belfast home by the IRA after she was wrongly accused of being a British informer.

She was never seen alive again and became one of the so-called Disappeared. Her remains were found on a Co Louth beach in 2003.

Jean McConville with three of her children before she vanished in 1972

Mr Adams has repeatedly denied having anything to do with her death.

Lord Robathan added that the Parachute Regiment were “out of control” and “without discipline” in Ballymurphy and during Bloody Sunday in Londonderry a few months later.

Last Tuesday, Mrs Justice Keegan found that nine of the 10 people killed during the Ballymurphy Massacre had been killed by soldiers and that the use of lethal force was not justified.

On the same day, the Queen’s Speech revealed that the Government plans to end legacy investigations in Northern Ireland during the official reopening of Parliament.

Speaking during the debate in the House of Lords on Monday, Baroness Nuala O’Loan stated that the government must use its resources “positively and in the interests of truth and justice”, rather than preventing further prosecutions.

Former UUP leader Lord Reg Empey added that what happened in Ballymurphy was “wrong” and highlighted that the families of members of the security forces who were killed during the Troubles, have had no “closure or truth”.

The DUP’s former deputy leader Lord Nigel Dodds expressed his sympathies to the families of those who “needlessly” died during the Ballymurphy Massacre.

“Can the Noble Lord, the Minister, also assure the grieving families of the many hundreds of victims who are forgotten and never named, that their loved ones will receive recognition?” asked the former North Belfast MP.

“Even an acknowledgement, perhaps even an apology from the political spokespersons of the terrorist groups? Some who are in government today in Northern Ireland.

“Indeed, can they expect justice as a result of the forthcoming proposals and legacy and will the Noble Lord guarantee that the representatives of victims will be fully consulted before the legacy proposals are put forward?”

Baroness Kate Hoey welcomed the “fulsome” apology given by the Government to the Ballymurphy families and paid tribute to them for their “fortitude and determination”.

She continued: “Truth and justice must be possible for everyone and sadly, there are too many victims in Northern Ireland who will never have justice, particularly those who saw many of the IRA terrorists given Royal pardons or on the run letters by a former Primer Minister.”

Baroness Hoey also questioned if there was an “imbalance” on legacy trials against state forces.

Sinn Fein has been asked for a response to Lord Robathan’s comments.