GFA reform possible if middle ground continues to grow, says Tony Blair

Mr Blair said he is ‘sympathetic’ towards the idea of reforming Northern Ireland’s political institutions.

Tony Blair and Cherie Blair (left) arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

There is ‘no reason’ why Northern Ireland’s political institutions cannot be reformed if the middle ground continues to grow, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said.

Mr Blair, who became Prime Minister in 1997 and worked alongside Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to broker the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, will appear this afternoon at Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 conference to mark a quarter of a century since the peace deal was agreed.

He said the Agreement has always included the capacity to ‘review, amend and adjust’.

"There probably is a generation of people for whom the sectarianism and differences borne of religious conviction are a thing of the past,” the former PM told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster.

"The Good Friday Agreement has within it the capacity to review, amend, adjust and in time this will come out of the feelings of people in Northern Ireland.

"This is why it’s important to get the Executive back up and running again for the benefit of people in Northern Ireland.

"There are aspects of the Agreement people criticise in part because they say it entrenched these community divisions, but I say it’s up to the people of Northern Ireland.

“If over time there is a breakout of a different type of politics, and you can see signs of this incidentally, then it is for the people to take this into their own hands and make sure they adjust the Agreement to make sense of that.

“What is written in stone is peace and the principle of consent. institutions were formed out of the politics of that time.

"Right now, it is probably very difficult to change that system, but over time, if this centre ground carries on developing then there is no reason why it can’t be adjusted and amended.

"But it is always going to have to be done with the support of some of those traditional groups. It is the most interesting question for the future of Northern Ireland politics for sure.”

Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Bertie Ahern and British Prime Minister Tony Blair at Castle Buildings signing the peace agreement. Pic: Photocall Ireland

Mr Blair also said it was important that today’s political leaders were prepared to make ‘difficult’ decisions in the name of progress.

"The reality is that if everyone had just stuck in their positions and said that as a result of them doing things that were unjustified in the past, we are not prepared to talk, we would never have had the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

"Progress only comes when people in positions of power are prepared to take decisions that are difficult, that are going to be controversial, that are going to be highly criticised, but in the end where you believe that there is a better and higher purpose that can be achieved by this engagement.

"What you realise after a long time in politics now is that the only political leaders that ever really get anywhere are those that are prepared to do the things that are difficult.

"Any politician can do the thing that is easy, and usually that is to appeal to your own people. We all have constituencies, we are part of a political party.

"The political party has activists, supporters, people who vote for them. The simplest thing is to get a round of applause from that gallery.

"The leadership is when you’re prepared to say to people: ‘I know this is what you want and I know this is why you want it, but I believe we have to take a different path in pursuit of something that is better and more important for the future’.

"The GFA-Belfast Agreement would never have come about unless each of those politicians in Northern Ireland who were engaged in that process hadn’t been prepared to say to their own supporters – this is how we’ve got to go.”

The former PM pointed to technology sector investment in Northern Ireland as one way the Agreement had fulfilled its promise, but recognised there was still more to do.

"The technology industry here now is one of the most interesting in Europe, and you have a report about growth in Northern Ireland being just behind that of London,” he said.

"I can assure you when I was growing up in the 70s and 80s and 90s, Northern Ireland would not have been the second-fastest growing area of the United Kingdom.

"So I think there has been a huge amount of gain and there are people today alive who otherwise wouldn’t be.

“All of that is to the good, but I am the first one to say that it takes a long time for the distrust to disappear, for the institutional arrangements to make full sense to people.

"But you’ve got to keep it and work at it all the time if you want it to be secure for the future. We wouldn’t have had the Good Friday Agreement unless people had been prepared to spend their political capital, work at it, take risks for it to try and eliminate every obstacle with the utmost endeavour.”