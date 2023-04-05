GFA’s prisoner release scheme hurt victims of Troubles but there ‘wouldn’t have been’ peace agreement without it
Former UDA ‘C Company’ leader Johnny Adair and Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan reflect on their release from Maze Prison
Allison MorrisBelfast Telegraph
It was one of the most contentious aspects of the Good Friday Agreement. The early release of paramilitary prisoners was criticised by many victims but considered central to securing loyalist and republican participation in the last days of the peace process.