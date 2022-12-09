Gilded throne, ceremonial sword and Thiepval Tower model among items held in storage by Stormont

A number of other items have been displayed in public areas of Parliament buildings

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for more artefacts to be moved out of storage (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

A scale model of the Ulster Tower at Thiepval is among the items kept in storage

Jim Allister reveals Stormont art work at a lock up on the outskirts of Belfast on May 10th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

Scale models, old uniforms and a ceremonial sword are among a number of items currently being held in storage by the NI Assembly Commission.

In March this year, various items were placed on display in public areas of Stormont as part of a historical project overseen by the late Dr Eamon Phoenix.

However, a written question from Jim Allister MLA revealed that more than 30 items remain in storage paid for by the Commission.

In response to the question, the Commission published a list of artwork, artefacts, clothing and other miscellaneous items held in Stormont storage.

An eclectic collection includes a portrait and bust of Frederick Temple, the 3rd Marquess of Dufferin and Ava and a portrait of British businessman and Conservative politician Lord Armaghdale.

Artefacts held include an ornamental stand for the bell onboard Royal Navy U-class destroyer the HMS Ulster and a ceremonial sword from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

A “carved and gilded throne chair upholstered in red velvet” is also on the list, along with a part model of Parliament buildings and a model of the Ulster Memorial Tower in Thiepval.

Also in storage is the uniform worn by the Sergeant at Arms for the legislature, alongside a number of clerks’ uniforms.

Three boxed chandeliers and three warehouse cages filled with books are also on the list, alongside a number of coins, crockery items, a French mantle clock and an egg timer.

Bust of Fredrick Temple

A framed letter from the Duke of Edinburgh and a bronze statue of a nobleman are also among the more eye-catching items.

The cost for storing the items is currently facilitated by a Department of Finance contract, with a “small amount” of climate-controlled facilities for the storage of specialist items.

£5,765 has been spent in the current financial year storing the items, with a cost of £6,594 recorded during 2020-21.

As part of its response, the Assembly Commission said it was considering the display of the items at other locations.

“The Assembly Commission has agreed that those items which are not included in the exhibition, could be of benefit to other locations which may have the ability to put them on public display,” they said.

“Officials are currently considering a more pro-active approach to identifying appropriate organisations for the potential loan of items.”

A number of items previously held in storage are now on public display at Stormont after being deemed to be "of greatest parliamentary interest”.

These were displayed as part of a project launched in March 2022 for which the late Dr Eamon Phoenix was enlisted to help.

A scale model of the Ulster Tower at Thiepval is among the items kept in storage

The total cost for the project was £27,914, with £9,509 spent on permissions and photography to reproduce images, £9,217 on printing costs and £6,188 on framing.

However, the Assembly Commission said “significant savings” had been made during the process.

“During the 13 months between the Assembly Commission’s decision and the launch of the new display, a significant amount of work was required to deliver the project,” they said.

“However, significant savings were made on the potential cost of the exhibition by Assembly Commission officials undertaking the work on the development of the final proposals, the gathering of images, the drafting of accompanying text and overseeing the installation.

“In addition to costs for permissions to reproduce images, printing and framing, the only external assistance to the project was provided on a consultancy basis by Dr Eamon Phoenix to ensure the project had access to the necessary historical expertise.”

TUV MLA Jim Allister welcomed the reduction in costs in moving some items out of storage, but questioned why some remained closed off from view.

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for more artefacts to be moved out of storage (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“I still question why we are hiding away significant artefacts from the public gaze. The public own these through the Assembly, so it’s my view that the public should be entitled to see them,” he said.

“I’ve asked follow-up questions to see if there are any artefacts on loan to various institutions and if so what are they.

“There are some artefacts that I am aware of that aren’t on this list; there are two fascinating books of the civilian war dead from the Blitz which seem to have disappeared off the schedule.

“I can’t for the life of me understand why these aren’t available to the public to peruse.

“There has always been this timid attitude with the Assembly Commission about showing the artefacts that we have and I’ve never quite understood it. I’d like to encourage greater openness and transparency in all of that.

“I personally got permission to organise an exhibition for a month in Stormont and we were able to produce the books.

“It drew a lot of interest; people didn’t know that such an exhibit existed; particularly those from Belfast who had relatives that had lost their lives from all sides.”