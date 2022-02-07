Give NI crisis the attention it deserves, DUP chief tells Boris

Donaldson urges him to ignore distractions and visit amid latest political uncertainty here

The Lagan Valley MP has urged the Prime Minister not to be distracted by controversies within Downing Street and to give problems in Northern Ireland “the attention they deserve”.

On Thursday, the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as First Minister, collapsing the Executive and plunging Stormont into yet another crisis.

It failed, however, to make front page headlines on the UK’s national papers the following day. Focus was instead being directed at other stories, including the resignation of Mr Johnson’s aides and reports on the cost of living crisis.

The Sunday Times also reports that Mr Donaldson said that if the Prime Minister could fly to Kyiv last week then he should visit Belfast now.

“As important as the crisis is in Ukraine,” the DUP leader said, “there is a political crisis in one part of the United Kingdom.

“He is the minister for the Union as well as the Prime Minister. There is an existential threat to Northern Ireland’s place within the Union under the protocol which he needs to address.

“That should be his priority.”

After collapsing the Executive, the DUP threatened not to return to powersharing unless issues around the protocol are resolved.

Yesterday, Sir Jeffrey said he hopes the issues are resolved before the Assembly election scheduled for May.

He told Sky News: “It disappoints me that our Prime Minister cannot give a firm commitment today that if there is not agreement reached with the European Union, he will take the steps that are necessary to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

“That means triggering Article 16. That’s the commitment I need to get from this Prime Minister.

“Let’s get our political institutions restored on the basis of sound foundations, that means dealing with the protocol, making these issues our priority so that the people of Northern Ireland can enjoy a strong, stable government.

“That’s what we expect of a prime minister. We can’t go on like this. We can’t go on with a situation where serious problems like we have here in Northern Ireland are not getting the attention they deserve.”

The protocol was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, but has created new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain in the Irish Sea. The use of Article 16 would effectively suspend elements of that agreement.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic are set to meet again in London next week to continue negotiations aimed at reducing the red tape associated with the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey called on the Prime Minister to take action “to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK”.

He added: “We can’t have political stability when the concerns of unionists are being completely ignored, when this protocol is harming our relationship with the rest of the UK and the Government is failing to act.”

Sir Jeffrey insisted he is committed to powersharing and denied the DUP would use the protocol to block a Sinn Fein first minister if it became the largest party after the election.

He added: “We can’t go on with a situation where the views and concerns of unionism, and unionist parties in Northern Ireland, are being ignored.

“I want to restore fairness. I want to restore respect. I want to restore political stability in Northern Ireland. But that means the protocol has to be dealt with, solutions need to be found.”

“The sooner that happens the better, and I hope that before the Assembly election we will get an agreement on dealing with the problems and resolving the difficulties created by the Irish Sea border.”

However, speaking at a 50th anniversary commemoration for two IRA bombers at Cargin cemetery in Co Antrim, Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said: “We are now faced with a new crisis created by the DUP within our political process. It is a crisis about power sharing and whether unionism is prepared to accept that political power should be shared in this state.

“At its core is the old mantra that ‘no nationalist need apply’; that no nationalist should apply for the position of First Minister.

“The DUP has made it clear that it does not want to operate or implement the Good Friday Agreement. They do not want power sharing, unless it is on their terms. They don’t want democracy, unless that is on their terms.”