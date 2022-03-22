Give Stormont the power to set income tax in NI, Fiscal Commission recommends

A body set up by Finance Minister Conor Murphy to examine the case for devolving tax powers to Stormont is to recommend that it’d be appropriate for the Executive to have the power to set income tax levels – and several other taxes – in Northern Ireland.

The Independent Fiscal Commission has made the recommendation at a time when there is no functioning Executive. However, it makes clear that a decision to even partially devolve taxation to Stormont would involve “real risks” and could mean less money for public services.

The commission, which was chaired by one of the UK’s most respected economists, Paul Johnson, has not yet published its final report. However, the body met Mr Murphy before he leaves office after May’s election. During the meeting, the commission told the Sinn Fein minister that its full findings would be published in May but that its key recommendations would include the proposal that income tax was suitable for coming under the control of local politicians.

It has long been a Sinn Fein goal to get taxation devolved, seeing it as a means of getting more power away from London and giving it the chance to harmonise taxation rates across the island. That policy has involved the party supporting a cut to corporation tax, to the unease of some of its members.

However, the corporation tax experience indicates that it may be many years before the Executive is setting income tax, if that ever happens. The government agreed in principle that corporation tax could be devolved years ago, but it required Stormont to get its finances in order and to accept that cutting the tax would involve a big hole in its budget. Neither condition has yet been met, so nothing has happened.

Stormont has also had the ability to raise more income for public services through the rates system, but has consistently declined to do so.

In a statement today, Mr Johnson said: “The NI Assembly already enjoys a high level of spending autonomy and controls most of the spending on public services here. However, other than rates on businesses and households, it has no substantive powers to vary taxes.

“Our interim report, published in December, looked in some detail at over 20 different UK taxes in order to determine which might be the best candidates for devolution to Northern Ireland.

“The taxes which we prioritised for more detailed consideration were: income tax, fuel, alcohol and tobacco duties, stamp duty land tax, air passenger duty, the apprenticeship levy and landfill tax.”

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies went on: “Briefing the minister today, we confirmed our final report will recommend that income tax is suitable for devolution to Northern Ireland. However, we pointed out that full devolution, that is full powers over allowances such as the personal allowance and reliefs, as well as local administration of income tax, is not required to reap the main benefits of devolution.

“Rather, partial devolution, with powers over income tax rates and, potentially, bands would be effective in giving the NI Assembly a major new way to raise revenues, reduce taxes for its citizens or vary the progressivity of its tax system. This is possible without the disproportionate complexity and the large administration and compliance burden that full devolution of such a big tax would bring.”

He said that if income tax is devolved, the apprenticeship levy should also be devolved because there are “administrative synergies”. And the commission is to recommend that the full devolution of stamp duty land tax, air passenger duty and landfill tax.

The commission said that if these taxes are devolved then the Executive should establish a local revenue authority to administer them, something it said would increase the accountability of local politicians, allow for greater policy flexibility and innovation, and build institutional capacity.

The commission said it believed excise duties for fuel, alcohol and tobacco could be suitable for devolution, “but over the longer term”.

Mr Johnson stressed that devolving more taxes “does come with real risks”, adding: “Our analysis shows that, hypothetically, had Northern Ireland devolved income tax 20 years ago, for example, the NI budget would have been favourably impacted in the early years, but then significantly adversely affected, in the years following the financial crash…while not a measure of what will happen in the future, this drives home the message that devolution comes with both risks and rewards.”

Mr Johnson said that the final decision on this will be for politicians, rather than for the commission. Mr Murphy welcomed the recommendations, saying that “increasing our fiscal powers would put more control in local hands, allowing us to set taxes in line with the needs of society and businesses here, and would give us further options for funding public services”.