'Glenanne gang murders case file was a page and a half... we felt their lives were seen as worthless,' says Eugene Reavey

45 years ago today, gunmen murdered three of Eugene Reavey's brothers in one of a series of atrocities shrouded in collusion and cover-up. Suzanne Breen reports

A warm welcome always awaited Eugene Reavey at the Glenanne farm. He would sit at the big wooden table in the kitchen, checking the paperwork, as farmer James Mitchell chatted away. The young housekeeper, Lily Shields, would bring them mugs of tea and freshly baked bread or currant scones.