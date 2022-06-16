Glenn Finlay: Former Alliance Party councillor dies suddenly

An independent councillor in Newtownabbey who had previously been suspended by the Alliance Party in December has passed away suddenly.

In a statement, an Alliance Party spokesperson said the party was “shocked by the sudden death” of the Glenn Finlay, who represented the Dunsilly ward in the area.

"We would ask people respect the privacy of his family at this very difficult time and we extend to them our sincerest condolences,” the party spokesperson added.

Mr Finlay had been suspended from “all roles connected with the Alliance Party” due to what they described at the time as “ongoing investigations”. He was still serving as an independent councillor at the time of his death.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Council is sorry to learn of the passing of Councillor Glenn Finlay.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”