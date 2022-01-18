Good cause: MLA Cara finishes her swimathon for Women’s Aid

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter completed her swimathon to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the charity which supports women experiencing domestic abuse.

More than £3,000 in donations has been received so far.

“I have been overwhelmed by the reaction and support I have received throughout my swimathon. I have been heartened by the response from people right across the North and further afield, and together we have helped shine a spotlight on a really important issue and raised over £3,000 to help support Women’s Aid in their life-saving work,” she said.

“The murder of Ashling Murphy last week was a terrible reminder of the dangers women face on a daily basis in our society. It is completely unacceptable that many women face risk and danger when simply going about their lives.

“Domestic abuse is part of a wider issue of violence against women and girls and if we are to truly deal with this scourge then we need to start having difficult conversations and challenging the misogynistic attitudes that are still all too prevalent across these islands.”

“Women’s Aid and other support groups that help women and girls do amazing work. Whether it’s through their important training programmes teaching young people about healthy relationships and how to recognise emotional abuse or providing refuge, their tireless volunteers make a real impact on people’s lives.

“Without their help and support many women would be trapped in toxic or dangerous relationships and feel powerless to escape.”