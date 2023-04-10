Good Friday Agreement ‘cannot be taken for granted despite dissident attacks’, says Chris Heaton-Harris

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the Good Friday Agreement “must not be taken for granted” despite recent dissident republican attacks.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the Conservative MP said the Agreement “gave Northern Ireland a new beginning” but the attacks were “a stark reminder” of the attempt that a “small number of people who want to drag us all back to the dark days.”

“It helped bring an end to almost 30 years of the Troubles and enabled a generation to grow up in a more peaceful, increasingly prosperous society, which is taking steps towards reconciliation” he said.

“Thanks to the Agreement, Northern Ireland has broken down many of the barriers that kept communities divided.

“Today more children than ever are able to benefit from integrated education. And simple things that were almost unthinkable a quarter of a century ago, like a bus route connecting east and west Belfast, are now viewed as part of normal, everyday life.”

Last month, Northern Ireland’s terror level has been raised to “severe” with the PSNI confirming they have "strong" intelligence terror attacks are being planned against their officers on Easter Monday.

Singling out Northern Ireland’s economy post-Agreement, Mr Heaton-Harris writes about the recent high-profile film productions which filmed the majority of their scenes in Belfast including the recent action film, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves.

He also writes about Northern Ireland’s cyber sector “attracting international investment” something he claims “would have been beyond imagination in the decades before 1998.”

Mr Heaton-Harris is set to join Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday where they will greet President Joe Biden who will make a brief stop as part of the Good Friday Agreement’s anniversary.

However, Mr Biden will not travel to Stormont due to lack of functioning Executive in Northern Ireland. Mr Heaton-Harris previously declared the short visit not a “snub.”

The NI Secretary said acknowledges the feeling of “frustration” there is no current Assembly.

“The UK Government wants to see the Northern Ireland institutions delivering better public services, more investment and a stronger Union based on prosperity.

“This kind of political instability undermines the strength of our Union.”

He closed by writing the UK Government wants to see “the communities of Northern Ireland come together to take advantage of the future opportunities” stemmed from the Windsor Framework deal, which was presented as a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issue in February.