Good Friday Agreement generation look back: ‘It’s easy to forget how far we’ve come’

Mary Durkan (centre) on the last day of school in 1998

Clockwise from top left: Mary Durkan, and during her last day of school in 1998 (centre); Robert Robinson in 1998 and now; Leanne Abernethy in 1998 and now.

It is hard to believe a quarter of a century has passed since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and conflict in Northern Ireland.

I am nearly 44, and remember 1998 like it was yesterday. It was a time of optimism for my generation, who had witnessed enough of the bloodshed to know we desperately needed peace.

Here, five members of the generation who came of age politically in that momentous year share their memories and their hopes and fears for the future.

‘Today’s 18-year-olds don’t have the hope we were given’

Mary Durkan, barrister, Derry

Mary was in her final year of secondary school at Thornhill College, working part time in Wellworths, and “living for the weekend”.

“We were lobbying for a new school so a delegation of us got to meet [SDLP leader] John Hume and [Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition leader] Monica McWilliams up at Stormont. Monica brought us into a room where the negotiations were going on. She saw young girls and wanted to recognise and include us because she knew this pivotal moment would change our lives,” she says.

On Good Friday, Mary was doing a Gaeltacht Easter course. She was conflicted between “enjoying the craic and missing the news”, as there was no TV in their accommodation.

She then got tickets to the cross-community ‘Yes’ concert in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall ahead of the referendums on the Agreement.

She turned 18 on May 19, the same day as her Irish A-Level, then got a minibus to Belfast to see Ash and U2 perform.

“I remember vividly the moment when John Hume and David Trimble were on stage with Bono and everyone was shouting ‘Yes’.”

Three days later, she voted in favour of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mary Durkan in 2023. Photo by Lu Cro

“The spirit of the agreement is needed now more than ever as sometimes we are lacking the political leadership we had back then,” she says. “I look at 18-year-olds today and feel our generation isn’t giving them the hope we were given. They face new challenges with the climate breakdown. It’s a new world. We need to give them hope.”

‘After so many dark days, it was the glimmer of hope we needed’

Jill Macauley, councillor, farmer and Ulster Unionist Party chairperson, from Rathfriland, Co Down

Jill was at university in 1998.

“As a child of the ’80s and seeing a lot of troubles through innocent eyes, then coming up as a teenager in the ’90s, I saw the Good Friday Agreement gave an offer of hope to the people of Northern Ireland,” Jill says.

As a teenager, she realised the agreement faced a lot of opposition within unionism and “was not perfect”.

“The UUP had to make very difficult decisions. There were many unpalatable compromises it had to swallow to its electoral cost.

“I certainly realised then it was very hard for the party and David Trimble, but in my eyes it was true leadership and undoubtedly saved many lives from that day to this.”

Jill was “so delighted” the agreement was backed by the public.

“It was a momentous occasion for Northern Ireland after coming through the dark days, the loss of so many lives, and the economic cost, it was the glimmer of hope we needed.

“It provided me with a positive future for Northern Ireland as an integral part of the United Kingdom.”

Despite the challenges, she still believes the agreement was “a brave” moment for Northern Ireland.

“I was part of that generation who saw the opportunity of what was possible,” she says. “Now, as an elected rep, I don’t want to be part of the political generation who loses the vision and hope we had 25 years ago.”

‘The agreement was never a good deal for unionism’

Leanne Abernethy in 1998

Leanne Abernethy, project manager of ‘Her Story — Women in Loyalism’ and a DUP member, from Bushmills, Co Antrim Leanne was living at home on the family farm between Dungannon and Ballygawley, and working full time in Desmond’s clothes factory.

“I was at an age where I was going out, meeting new people from a nationalist background both at work and socially,” Leane says. “I voted ‘Yes’ because my dad told me to and I valued and listened to his advice for many elections until I began to take an interest in them myself.

“Even if he didn’t tell me to, I still would have voted ‘Yes’. I wanted peace. I was young and naïve and felt that the past would be forgotten and we could all live happily together, whatever our religion. I wasn’t cynical back then and I believed in the transparency of people and our government.”

Leanne Abernethy in her London dress for Queen Elizabeth's jubilee

If the vote were to be staged again tomorrow, she would vote ‘No’.

“I have read the Belfast Agreement numerous times and it is not a good deal for unionism,” she says. “It never was, but to end the violence and have peace, I can understand why it was supported at that time.

“I want a Northern Ireland which is an integral part of the UK and referendums are not on the cards. We are British, we remain British and people who identify as Irish are as welcome as other cultures and identities.”

‘There was a real sense of optimism in the air’

Brendan Heading, IT analyst and Alliance Party member

Brendan was working in Wellworths and in his first year at university in Belfast.

“It felt like things were starting to go somewhere. There was a real sense of optimism in the air. We had all been experiencing bomb scares and the daily incidence of shootings and bombs. The possibility of any end to that was great.”

He noticed “the little things” of his youth change, such as: police no longer wearing flak jackets; fewer helicopters in the air; not being searched going into shops; public transport security checks ending; and the ring-of-steel security barriers around Belfast city centre disappearing.

“It is easy to forget how far we’ve come,” he says. “I think the agreement was more about nationalism shifting than unionism… It wasn’t this single event. It was a milestone. A lot had to happen before it was agreed.”

Now, he says, it is a time for “more stick and less carrot”.

“Next we need to do a wholesale reform of how the governing structures work. We need to get tough with paramilitaries. They have had enough time to transition.”

Brendan says there is a lot of “chatterboxing” about Irish unity but “no serious constitutional discussion going on”.

“Alliance’s original purpose was built around the view that we need to build links between societies and bring people together before we think of anything else. I think Alliance’s message on that is more relevant than ever.”

‘Let’s sort out the environment, and sort out the borders later’

Robert Robinson

Robert Robinson, electrical engineer and Green Party member, from Ballyclare, Co Antrim

Robert was training to be an electrician and working part-time at a BP station in Ballynure.

“I have always had friends of different backgrounds. A big part of my growing up would have been going to cross-community ‘building bridges’ events at Corrymeela.”

He viewed the agreement as “a mechanism to inclusion” and knew from the off that he would vote ‘Yes’.

“I felt like we were on the edge of something really good for the country,” he says, “and now I am completely jaded. I don’t believe the intent of the Good Friday Agreement has been driven by the political parties in Northern Ireland, Ireland and the UK.

“People took the low-hanging fruit and easy wins, and we are still bouncing from crisis to crisis. We are in the worst position across these islands because of the economy, brain drain, no government, we are in a vacuum, a lack of leadership and direction.”

Robert Robinson in his Manchester United kit in 1998

Robert is agnostic but from a Presbyterian background with family roots traced back to the United Irishmen.

“I think the constitutional issue is important in how we relate to each other but there are lots of other more pressing issues,” he says.

“In the 25 years since the agreement, our biodiversity has been decimated, oceans polluted and air quality diminished. Those are issues that should be first and foremost in people’s minds.

“Let’s sort out the environment, and sort out the borders later.”