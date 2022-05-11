Good Friday Agreement ‘most important’ ahead of Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson says

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warns UK threats on protocol ‘gone down very badly’ in EUUS President Biden called on Mr Johnson not to override protocol

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Good Friday Agreement is “the most important”, ahead of the Northern Ireland Protocol and said his government must “sort it out”.

Mr Johnson was commenting on the post-Brexit dispute during a visit to Sweden, shortly after Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had warned the UK threats to override the protocol have “gone down really badly” with the EU.

Mr Johnson told the media during a press conference that the Good Friday Agreement is “the most important”, ahead of the protocol.

“That is crucial for the stability of our country of the UK, of Northern Ireland. And it’s got to be that means that things have got to command across community support,” he said.

“Plainly the Northern Ireland Protocol fails to do that and we need to sort it out.”

Mr Johnson urged the EU not to create any "drama" over the protocol when questioned by some reporters on whether he would risk a potential trade war with the trading-bloc.

"Let's face it, we're talking about really in the scheme of things, a very, very small part of the whole European economy and I think 0.4% of the value of the whole of the EU economy in Northern Ireland. It is crazy,” he added.

"I didn't think there's any need for drama. This is something that just needs to be fixed."

During a visit in Belfast and a meeting with political leaders, Mr Coveney told the media: "We don't believe that the way forward in terms of solving outstanding issues can be done unilaterally by either side.

"The way to solve outstanding issues in relation to Brexit and the protocol and Northern Ireland is through partnership, through compromise and through working these issues out together in a way that both sides can move on."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, amid concerns in Europe that the UK is poised to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Irish Minister Coveney said briefing about the protocol that has emerged in the media over recent days has not been well received in Europe.

"The briefing that we have seen of the British media coming from Foreign Secretary (Liz) Truss and others has gone down really badly across the European Union who believe that the Commission has been showing a willingness to compromise, wants ongoing technical discussion to work out solutions and common ground,” Mr Coveney added.

"What they are hearing and seeing from London is a rejection of that approach, towards a breach of international law and setting aside elements of a treaty which the British Government was central to putting in place with the EU.

"That hasn't gone down well and I hope that decision makers in Westminster will reflect on that."

Ms Truss will speak to her EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, later this week and call again for compromise.

However, Brussels is said to be considering retaliatory measures to be imposed should legislation reneging on the protocol become law - which could include tariffs on UK exports and the suspension of elements of the Brexit free trade deal.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called on Mr Johnson not to override the protocol.

The Times report Mr Biden has urged Mr Johnson to “continue engaging in dialogue” with Brussels.

“The best path forward is a pragmatic one that requires courage, co-operation and leadership,” a spokeswoman for the White House said.

“We urge the parties to continue engaging in dialogue to resolve differences and bring negotiations to a successful conclusion.”

This week, meetings in Washington are to take place between White House officials and Northern Ireland junior minister Conor Burns, the UK government’s envoy on the protocol.

He now faces a more frosty reception after “blindsiding” the State Department, who were unaware that the UK was about to pull the plug on the negotiations.

President Biden has already made it clear that the protocol is essential to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, of which the US is a guarantor.