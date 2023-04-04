Good Friday Agreement terminology explained

The Good Friday Agreement (GFA) brought with it a number of phrases and terms that have now become much more common in Northern Ireland's political lexicon as a result.

From D'Hondt to decommissioning, here's an explainer for some of those terms from the historic 1998 peace accord.

D'Hondt

The Executive in the power-sharing institutions set up via the Good Friday Agreement uses a system called D'Hondt to decide who gets which ministerial roles.

Aimed at ensuring cross-community representation, the system uses a mathematical formula based of the principle of “highest average”.

The system reflects the strength of a party's support by taking into account the number of seats won in the election. Essentially the largest party gets the first pick of the ministries, followed by the second largest and so on. The system is also used to nominate committee chairs and committee members.

Decommissioning

The Good Friday Agreement led to the establishment of the Independent International Commission on Decommissioning (IICD) to oversee the complete disarmament of all paramilitaries. The IICD was headed up by Canadian General John de Chastelain.

It has never been confirmed exactly how the weapons were put beyond use, however it is rumoured that they were encased in concrete.

Decommissioning did not happen immediately after the signing of the GFA, for various reasons. It wasn't until 2005 that the process was completed.

Mitchell Principles

Devised by US Senator George Mitchell, who oversaw the GFA talks, the Mitchell Principles were a set of six commitments that the political parties had to adhere to in order to be permitted to attend the all-party talks that led to the signing of the Agreement.

The principles included participants committing to: democratic and exclusively peaceful means of resolving political issues; renouncing for themselves, and to oppose any effort by others, to use force, or threaten to use force, to influence the course or the outcome of all-party negotiations; and to urge that punishment killings and beatings stop and to take effective steps to prevent such actions.

On several occasions during the talks some parties — such as Sinn Fein and the Ulster Democratic Party — were barred from the talks over a failure to follow these principles.

Strands One, Two and Three

The core of the GFA is broken down the three strands which provide the framework for the political institutions. They were agreed by the British Government, Irish Government and most of Northern Ireland's political parties.

Strand One laid out the democratic institutions in Northern Ireland, the Assembly and Executive.

The North/South Ministerial Council, which enables co-operating between the institutions on both sides of the border, is Strand Two.

Strand Three is about British-Irish relations and saw the establishment of the British-Irish Council and the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, to promote bilateral co-operation between the two Governments.

Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR)

The ICLVR was set up in the wake of the Agreement via a treaty between the UK and Irish Governments to those missing and presumed murdered and “disappeared” by paramilitaries during the Troubles.

It was originally established to locate the remains of 16 victims, however other names were added to the list as the years went on.

Over the years the majority of these remains have been recovered, however there are still four outstanding cases: Joe Lynskey; Columba McVeigh; Robert Nairac; and Seamus Maguire.

Under the treaty, any evidence obtained by the Commission, either directly or indirectly, is inadmissible as evidence in any criminal proceedings.

Principle of consent

The bedrock of the GFA, the principle of consent assets both the legitimacy of the aspiration to a united Ireland, and also the legitimacy of the wish of the majority of the people of Northern Ireland remain part of the United Kingdom.

It states the participants: “recognise that it is for the people of the island of Ireland alone, by agreement between the two parts respectively and without external impediment, to exercise their right of self-determination on the basis of consent, freely and concurrently given, North and South, to bring about a united Ireland, if that is their wish, accepting that this right must be achieved and exercised with and subject to the agreement and consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Demilitarisation/Demobilisation

The GFA saw the UK Government commit to reducing the number and role of the armed forces in Northern Ireland via a process of dimilitarisation/demobilization.

This happened gradually over the years, culminating in the official end of Operation Banner — the British Armed Forces mission in Northern Ireland — on July 31, 2007.

At the peak of Operation Banner in the 1970s, there around 21,000 British troops deployed here. Currently that figure is an estimated 1,700.

The 19th Amendment

The 19th Amendment refers to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of Ireland. It allowed the Irish Government to amend Articles Two and Three of its constitution, in which the state laid claim to the whole of the island of Ireland. This allowed for the establishment of the shared political institutions between Northern Ireland and the Republic as envisaged in Strand Two of the GFA.

The amendment was approved via a referendum on May 22, 1998, and signed into law on June 3 later the same year. The Irish Government made an official declaration on December 2, 1999, bringing the changes to Articles Two and Three into effect.

Settlement train

Once of the most famous quotes to stem from the Good Friday Agreement negotiations came from then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Following the ceasefires in 1994, republican dissatisfaction with the talks led to the ceasefire breaking down on February 9, 1996, when the IRA bombed London's Docklands, killing two innocent civilians. The Government then broke off negotiations with Sinn Fein.

Within days of becoming PM, Tony Blair delivered a keynote speech in Belfast on May 16, 1997, warning republicans: “The settlement train is leaving. I want you on that train. But it is leaving anyway and I will not allow it to wait for you.”

Just over a month later the IRA reinstated its ceasefire and Sinn Fein were able to take party in the GFA talks.