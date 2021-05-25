Government doesn’t understand NI legacy issues, says former veterans minister Johnny Mercer

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer believes those in charge of introducing legislation to protect soldiers who served in the Troubles do not “understand” legacy issues.

The Conservative MP and former soldier was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after it was revealed by the PSNI that detectives have a caseload of 1,419 deaths from the Troubles.

A total of 289 of those fatalities involved the military — more than 20% — but only 9% of deaths were attributed to the Army.

Mr Mercer resigned from the position of veterans minister last month after frustration at a lack of progress over legislation to protect soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Plans by the Government to end legacy investigations were announced during the Queen’s Speech during the official reopening of Parliament on May 11.

Elsewhere, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs in the House of Commons yesterday that measures to protect veterans will be published “as soon as possible”.

Mr Mercer felt the figures showed there was a disproportionality in the number of veterans being investigated and said “all people like me want is fairness”.

The MP for Plymouth Moor View previously accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Wallace and the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis of a “betrayal”.

When asked why there has been a delay in introducing legislation to protect Troubles veterans, he responded: “I think that it’s just too difficult. I think the current individuals upon whose shoulders the responsibility falls to deal with it don’t understand legacy.”

The figures, which were obtained by The Times, show that the Legacy Investigations Branch is looking at 1,127 cases involving 1,419 deaths.

Of those, 585 deaths are attributed to republicans, 291 deaths to loyalists, 51 to the police, 69 with unknown attribution and 134 non-terrorist-related deaths.

Two solders — A and C — were acquitted earlier this month over the death of Official IRA leader Joe McCann (24) in 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service has already decided to prosecute veterans in four cases, including Bloody Sunday. A decision is pending on three other cases.

Cases will continue to be investigated unless the Government introduces legislation to block inquiries.

Both the DUP and Sinn Fein criticised a reported move by the Government to introduce a statute of limitations on prosecuting offences committed prior to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan said the current system “does not work” and a resolution is required.

“There is a disproportionate focus on those killings that are attributable to the state, that are currently going through the criminal justice system, and on top of that, the vast majority of legacy inquests are also focused on state actions during the Troubles — all of this highlights an unfairness and imbalance that needs to be addressed,” stated Mr Kinahan.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said it has been been clear that it will bring forward legislation “as quickly as possible” to address the legacy of the Troubles which focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims, and ends the cycle of investigations”.