Government introduces ‘significant amendments’ to NI Troubles legacy legislation

The UK Government has tonight formally tabled significant amendments to legislation seeking to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The move comes ahead of the Report Stage of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, scheduled to proceed in the House of Lords later this month.

Sinn Fein has labelled the timing of the amendments as “cynical” and said it will “slam the door shut on victims” of the conflict.

The UK Government has said the legislation “aims to deliver better outcomes for all those most affected by the Troubles, while helping society to look forward”.

It has now announced a number of amendments which, it says, seek to address a number of key concerns raised since the Bill’s introduction, including by victims and survivors.

They include allowing ongoing criminal investigations, inquests, the consideration of prosecution decisions, and the publication of reports, to continue until May 2024, “ensuring a smooth transition” between the ending of the current mechanisms and the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) taking on full responsibility for dealing with legacy cases.

Placing the ICRIR under a new duty to offer victims and their families the opportunity to submit personal impact statements. These statements must be published if the person making the statement so wishes, subject to limited exceptions.

Placing the ICRIR under a new duty requiring it to take reasonable steps to secure information relevant to the assessment of the truth of a person’s account as part of their application for immunity.

The revocation of immunity if an individual is subsequently convicted of terrorism offences or offences connected to terrorism committed after immunity was granted.

In addition, expressly confirming that the Commissioner for Investigations, when exercising operational control over the conduct of reviews, must comply with obligations imposed by the Human Rights Act 1998.

Placing a new duty on the ICRIR to publish a statement explaining how each review was conducted as part of its final report, thus enhancing the transparency of its work.

Placing a duty on the ICRIR to produce guidance which is related to determining a request for immunity. This will replace a power which currently sits with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, said: “The Government has consistently stated that it would continue constructive dialogue in order to alleviate concerns and strengthen the Bill.

"That is why we have published a number of significant amendments that directly address a number of key concerns raised by interested parties.

“This includes amendments on the conduct of reviews, compliance with Convention Rights, the independence of the Commission, conditional immunity, and ongoing legal processes.

“We remain absolutely committed to making legislative progress so that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) can be established, and begin delivering better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, as swiftly as possible.”

On Thursday, the Council of Europe said it has “serious concerns” over what it believes to be a lack of progress in resolving a number of issues related to the Bill.

The group’s Committee of Ministers who oversee the implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights made the announcement via a statement following a meeting in Strasbourg, France on Thursday.

Reacting to the amendments, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly described the move as “cynical” and said it was about “slamming the door shut” to due process for victims of the conflict.

“The British government’s timing of this release is a cynical response to the heavy critique of their fundamentally flawed Legacy Bill by the European Committee of Ministers today,” Mr Kelly said.

“Its proposed amendments do not deal with the substantive issues in the critique covered by the European Ministers. The amendments are also not in full compliance with the British government’s obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The proposed new timeframe for concluding inquests will make it more difficult for families to have this most basic investigation into the killings of their loved ones. The new amendment states that conflict-related inquests must conclude by May 1st next year.

“This effectively closes the door in the faces of families looking to make progress in a large number of inquests, given the backlog in disclosure by the PSNI and the lack of resources for this work.

“This amendment is particularly cruel as expectations had been raised among families that once inquests had been opened that they would be concluded.

“This move is cruel, heartless and unprecedented.”

He added: “Similarly families will be denied legacy and Police Ombudsman investigations which are similarly being closed down by May 1st next year.

“These cases will be instead transferred to a new Commission, the ICRIR, whose powers will be limited to reviews rather than Article 2 investigations as required under human rights legislation.

“Inquests which have not been concluded by May 1st next year will also be transferred to the ICRIR. This will deny victims and families the opportunity to have direct access and input into the process, deny them the right to legal teams which can cross-examine witnesses, obtain disclosure and relevant documents and provide legal advice.

“This Bill is being rushed through both Houses to become law in six to seven weeks time before Parliament goes into recess on July 26th. It is a travesty, a perversion of the legal process and with the objective of ending citizens’ rights to access due legal process.

“The Irish government needs to stand up to this unilateral action by the British government and call for the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 to be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner.”