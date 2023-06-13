Government just waiting for Hooded Men to die, says survivor after death of Joe Clarke

Ex-internee Mickey Donnelly was speaking after Joe Clarke (71) passed away without receiving apology

Joe Clarke (left) with other members of the ‘Hooded Men’ outside High Court in 2017. Pic: Pacemaker

One of the surviving ‘Hooded Men’ has accused the Government of “buying time” and waiting on those it tortured to die rather than issue an apology now for how they were treated.

Mickey Donnelly was speaking after the death of Joe Clarke, one of 14 internees used as human guinea pigs for torture methods in August 1971.

Mr Donnelly said: “Joe asked that they say sorry but, over half a century on, they still can’t do so.

“Almost half of the Hooded Men are dead. Joe was the youngest of us, and now he’s gone. There are just eight of us left. I think the British are buying time in the hope that soon we’ll all be gone.”

Mr Donnelly described the 71-year-old as a “lovely, honourable person”.

He said: “Joe never changed. He was popular with everyone he met. He was unbelievably kind.

“He used to bring children from Chernobyl to Ireland even before he won the money.”

Ten years ago, Mr Clarke won £10m in the Euromillions lottery. The father-of-five reckoned those who detained him “must have been sick as parrots” at his luck.

His friend Jim McIlmurray, who campaigns for justice for the Hooded Men, said: “Joe was the embodiment of kindness. If anybody was in a corner, he’d help out. And if they didn’t come to him, he’d go to them.

“He was a big man with a big smile and an even bigger heart. Joe fought his illness as he fought the legal campaign. He tackled things head on. He was a straight talker, and the pivot of the group.”

Joe Clarke aged 19

Speaking in a BBC documentary earlier this year after he had been diagnosed with cancer, Mr Clarke said all he wanted to hear was sorry. “An apology is everything,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the methods used on the Hooded Men “would be characterised today” as torture.

Mr Clarke was a 19-year-old motor mechanic when he was arrested by paratroopers at his Beechmount home in west Belfast at 4.30am on August 9 1971 and taken to Girdwood Barracks.

Two days later, he and three others were separated from the rest of the internees.

They were hooded, handcuffed together, put in a helicopter and flown to a specially constructed torture centre in Ballykelly army base, although they didn’t know where they were at the time.

“On the journey, I was asked if I’d seen pictures of US soldiers pushing Vietnamese prisoners out of a helicopter. Then I was pushed out the door,” Mr Clarke told me.

“I thought it was mid-air, but we were just a few feet off the ground.”

In Ballykelly, they were clad in over-sized boiler suits. For the next week, they were made to stand spread-eagled against a wall continually; deprived of sleep, food and water; and subjected to white noise in what was called ‘the music room’.

The 14 internees singled out as human guinea pigs had numbers stamped on their hands. They were referred to by these numbers rather than their names.

Not allowed to use a toilet, they were forced to urinate and defecate in their boiler suits.

“I felt I was going to suffocate under the thick hood,” Mr Clarke said. “My hands grew numb from standing in the search position.

“Every time you moved a limb, or fell down through pain or exhaustion, you were beaten until you got up again.

“You weren’t allowed to sleep. The only rest was when you lost consciousness.

“There were no meals. They pulled the hood up to your nose to feed you dry bread and water. I lost 16lbs in a week.

“I believed we would be murdered. I thought, ‘They’ll never let us out alive to tell the world what they did’.”

After a week, Mr Clarke was taken to Crumlin Road Gaol. He remembered the look of horror on a prison officer’s face when he arrived. “I was a battered, bruised and traumatised teenager and he asked me where I’d been.

“I told him I didn’t know because I’d been hooded. He said, ‘Son, don’t worry. You’re with men now. Nothing more will happen to you.’

“It was the first kind words spoken to me in nine days. I found it very moving. That prison officer was from the Protestant community.”

Mr Clarke was later moved to Long Kesh where he was held for three years without charge. He died peacefully at his south Belfast home on Monday afternoon surrounded by his children and wife Marie.

Mr McIlmurray said Mr Clarke’s dying wish was that he be buried in Milltown Cemetery with the eight surviving Hooded Men by his graveside.

They are Mickey Donnelly, Kevin Hannaway, Francie McGuigan, Brian Turley, Liam Shannon, Jim Auld, Patrick McNally and Davy Rogers.

His funeral is expected to take place later this week with Mr McIlmurray delivering the graveside address.