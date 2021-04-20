Government minister set to quit over treatment of Troubles veterans

The UK Government's Veterans Minister is set to quit his post, due to his anger at the treatment of British Army soldiers who served during the Troubles.

Johnny Mercer is set to leave his post due to his frustration at the Government's failure to prevent retired troops being prosecuted for killings during the conflict.

The Telegraph has reported the Tory MP will remain in post until a bill protecting soldiers from "vexatious" legal action has passed through Parliament, however the legislation does not cover killings in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Mr Mercer is set to remain in the job until the Overseas Operations Bill, which offers stronger legal protections for service personnel and veterans from prosecutions who have served abroad, has its third reading.

The Government had previously promised separate legislation which will "address the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland", adding it will be delivered in a way that focuses on "reconciliation". It will end the "cycle of reinvestigations into the Troubles that has failed victims and veterans alike," the Government said.

However, this separate legislation has yet to materialise.

It's understood the Minister for Defence People and Veterans has already informed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove of his decision to quit.

A number of soldiers are currently facing prosecution for their actions while deployed in Northern Ireland.

Among them are Soldier F, now aged in his 70s, who has been charged with the murders of Jim Wray and William McKinney in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday. He also faces a number of attempted murder charges and denies them all.

Dennis Hutchings claimed politics has let him down (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dennis Hutchings (79) is the only former soldier to be facing prosecution for a death during the Troubles who has been named publically.

He faces charges in relation to the death of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. Cunningham, who had learning difficulties, was shot while he was running from a British Army patrol in Benburb.

Parachute regiment veterans, Soldiers A and C, both in their 70s, are set to go on trial in Belfast next week charged with the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann in the Markets area in 1972.

Mr Mercer is said to be unhappy the Ministry of Defence has been unable to prevent such prosecutions taking place.

The former Army Captain has repeatedly called to an end to legal action against military veterans.

In 2019 he he refused to vote with the Government, save for Brexit, over the issue.

He wrote to then-Prime Minister Theresa May saying the historical prosecution of servicemen and women was "personally offensive" to him.

"You will not meet a serving soldier who does not believe that those who break the law on operations should be prosecuted," the Plymouth MP wrote

"But these repeated investigations with no new evidence, the macabre spectacle of elderly veterans being dragged back to Northern Ireland to face those who seek to re-fight the conflict through other means without any protection from a Government who sent them almost 50 years ago, is too much."