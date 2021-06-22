Government promising ‘significant changes’ to NI Protocol was ‘win’ for unionists, says DUP’s Poots

Edwin Poots says history will show he made right decisions and hints at leaving politics

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he was promised “very significant” changes to the NI Protocol by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in what would represent a “significant win” for unionists.

He also rejected a claim that he was instrumental in the plot to oust Arlene Foster and hinted he was considering life outside politics.

Mr Poots said the commitment from the government on the protocol was made during negotiations over the nomination for First Minister Paul Givan - but he conceded there was no detail offered on what the changes would be.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, he said: “My ultimate desire is that the protocol goes in its entirety. We’ve been promised there will be a significant win on the protocol, that’s what the Secretary of State is indicating.”

As to when the changes would take place, Mr Poots said: “We are looking to these changes happening in July, most likely early July. We believe there is a significant victory to be won in the protocol.”

Mr Poots is expected to hand over leadership of the DUP at the end of June. He said the assurances around the protocol were made to him personally by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

A series of meetings were held last week between Mr Lewis, Sinn Fein and the DUP in order to bring about nominations for the first and deputy first ministers. Mr Lewis pledged the Government in Westminster would act if Irish language legislation was not brought forward by the autumn.

This provoked a furious response from many within the DUP which brought about the end of the new leaders tenure.

Mr Poots said his focus was on the constitutional difference the protocol makes to Northern Ireland, “not the cultural amendments contained within NDNA [New Decade, New Approach]”.

“Brandon Lewis has the power and the authority to [implement the cultural act] if he so wishes. Our position was that it was better being done in Northern Ireland and that it should be done appropriately in conjunction with other aspects of NDNA,” he said.

“We can oppose it but we all know its going to happen at Westminster.”

In the interview, Mr Poots said “people will never really know” the circumstances around the ousting of former leader Arlene Foster leading to the current crossroads in the DUP. He said “85%” of the party chose for Mrs Foster to resign and the move wasn’t “motivated by one person”.

“I didn’t choose to be leader or stand for leadership until people approached me to do it. I regret how things have panned out particularly over the course of the last week.”

The decisions he made will “probably” be shown to be good ones over the course of history, he said.

“People will say I made the right choices in ensuring we could continue to fight the protocol issue as opposed to closing the Assembly down over a much narrower issue,” he said.

Mr Poots said he is now considering whether to leave politics altogether.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I have a series of options, including options outside of politics. I could choose a life outside of politics, it has its attractions,” he said.