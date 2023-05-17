Government ready to work with DUP to ‘strengthen’ union – deputy PM responds to Jeffrey Donaldson

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire) — © PA

The government is working to “strengthen our precious union” and work with unionism about concerns over the Windsor framework deal, according to the deputy Prime Minister.

Oliver Dowden MP made the remarks after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asked the minister for a commitment the government will protect Northern Ireland’s place within the union during Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster on Wednesday.

He spoke of “the ongoing concerns of unionists in Northern Ireland about our ability to trade freely within the United Kingdom and its internal market, given the continued application of EU law on the manufacture of all goods in Northern Ireland”.

Read more There will be no renegotiation of the Windsor Framework – Cleverly

The DUP has refused to form a government at Stormont for over a year now, in a protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The UK Government and EU unveiled the Windsor pact earlier this year as a means of resolving trading difficulties between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, caused by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the DUP has said its political and trading concerns must be met before it returns to government.

The Lagan Valley MP asked for an: “Assurance that the government will, in law, protect Northern Ireland’s ability to trade freely within and with the rest of the UK?”

The Deputy PM responded confirming that the government would protect Northern Ireland’s place within the union.

Mr Dowden said: “We’ve already shown a willingness to legislate to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the union, and we’re committed to providing exactly the protections [that Mr Donaldson referred to].”

“So I can give those assurances and of course, we stand ready to work with the Rt Honourable Gentleman and representatives across unionism to reflect the further steps required to strengthen our precious union,” Mr Dowden concluded.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told peers there would be no renegotiation of the Windsor Framework agreed between the UK Government and the EU.

Mr Cleverly also said it was “inconceivable” that the Government would ignore the Stormont brake element of the deal if it was triggered by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Appearing before the House of Lords Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee, Mr Cleverly said the deal was achieved because both sides accepted a “degree of theoretical risk”.

Mr Cleverly told peers about the process of achieving the agreement, which he said was designed to “square a circle.”

He added: “What we sought to do through this was to turn what had been a conversation about theoretical problems into a conversation about practical problems and how we might resolve them

“Where we have ended up is accepting on both sides a degree of theoretical risk that we think is very manageable in the real world.

“That is what helped us shift and get a deal over the line.”