Government slammed over ‘cruel’ policy as cost-of-living fund covering gap in Stormont budget

The Government has been slammed after it was revealed that funding allocated to Northern Ireland after a £76m scheme to help vulnerable people in the cost of living crisis will be used to pay off Stormont’s overspend.

People Before Profit West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Once again, the most vulnerable are bearing the brunt of the Tories cruel economic policies.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir also hit out at the decision which he said was a “major blow to many” and was a “direct consequence” of the DUP’s boycott of Stormont.

The Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund was launched on Monday to provide grants of up to £75,000 to voluntary, community and social enterprise initiatives in England providing critical frontline services.

Northern Ireland is set to receive a proportional amount – a Barnett consequential – as a result of the additional funding in England.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna had warned the money could “be swallowed up” by the £297m black hole in Stormont’s finances in line with fiscal measures set out by Chris Heaton-Harris earlier this year.

“Northern Ireland cannot afford to miss out on cost of living funding,” she said.

A Government spokesperson has confirmed that the money destined for Northern Ireland would be used to pay off the Stormont overspend, rather than help those in need.

They said: "Under agreement with the Treasury any future in-year Barnett consequentials for 2023-24 will be committed to repaying the Reserve claim. Therefore, any additional funding from Barnett consequentials as a result of this announcement would be used to repay the Reserve claim in the first instance."

Gerry Carroll said: “People in crisis should not be collateral damage to this bloodbath Tory budget.

“The Government needs to ensure this funding is put into the right hands and that our public services are properly funded. Stormont’s overspend is a direct result of Tory austerity, and neither frontline community groups or Departmental budgets should suffer as a result.

“Communities here cannot survive within the confines of this budget and it must be met with resistance.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said: "The news that money designed to help those most in need is likely to be withheld and pocketed by Treasury will come as a major blow to many.

“This funding could have provided many charities and organisations with the much-needed support to meet increased demand brought on by the cost of living crisis.

"This arises as a direct consequence of the DUP's boycott of our Assembly and Executive, leaving our most vulnerable communities to suffer the consequences.

“Yet again, the whole of Northern Ireland is being punished as a result of the actions of one party.”

Mr Muir added: "This and so many other stories show us why Stormont must be restored and reformed.

"Only then, coupled with a financial package, can we work to put our finances and public services on a sustainable footing."