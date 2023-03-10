Government will not seek to recoup £200k of public money spent on protocol legal cases

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (left), Ben Habib (second left), Baroness Kate Hoey (centre), and former first minister Dame Arlene Foster (right), outside the UK Supreme Court in London, where judges ruled the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The government will not seek to recoup almost £200,000 of public money spent on legal fees in unionist court challenges over the protocol, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

It comes after it emerged the government forked out £196,567 for the bids taken by loyalist pastor Clifford Peeples, and another by a group of unionists including former first minister Arlene Foster.

The two cases were dealt with together, with the claimants arguing that the protocol is unlawful as it conflicts with the Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.

They were initially rejected by the High Court in June 2021, and later in the Court of Appeal and finally in the Supreme Court in February of this year.

In response to a written Commons question from DUP MP Carla Lockhart, NIO Minister Steve Baker confirmed the government spent almost £200,000 in legal fees relating to the challenges.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the government will not be seeking to recoup these costs.

Read more Government spent £200k on defending NI protocol challenges in court

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: “While on the surface this case may seem to be of considerable significance, it was comprehensively dismissed at all three judicial levels.

“Rather than being humbled by successive defeats, many of the parties now seem intent on using the legal process and the outcome as a political prop.”

February’s Supreme Court challenge was unanimously dismissed on three counts.

The ruling did confirm that the protocol “suspended” Article six of the Acts of Union.

In the wake of the ruling, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson conceded that the protocol issues were never going to resolved via the court.

“The ruling has brought great clarity to the reality that the protocol has altered NI’s position in the United Kingdom by virtue of subjugating article six of the Act of Union, which gives us the right to trade freely within the UK,” he added.