Grant Shapps announced as Home Secretary following Suella Braverman’s resignation

Liz Truss has handed a prime seat at her Cabinet table to renowned strategist Grant Shapps after the departure of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

It may be a calculated move by the embattled Prime Minister to get a Tory big beast on her side - and one who is seen as a sharp-elbowed plotter who could otherwise help bring about her removal from No10.

After a short-lived Tory leadership bid of his own, Mr Shapps became a major backer of Ms Truss's rival Rishi Sunak in the contest over the summer.

The former transport secretary is said to record Tory colleagues' doubts about Ms Truss in a running spreadsheet, wielded on a pricey foldable smartphone.

He also caused a headache for Ms Truss when he joined a growing revolt against her tax cuts, saying he was "profoundly" concerned about the plans and branding her decision to scrap the 45p top rate - which she has since reversed - as "politically tin-eared".

Only two nights before his appointment, Mr Shapps told a theatre audience that Ms Truss had a "Mount Everest to climb" to remain in power and that her decision to surround herself largely with those who supported her campaign meant her base was too "narrow" to successfully lead the party.

The veteran of government is influential in the Conservative Party, having been instrumental in a rebellion against Theresa May and Boris Johnson's path to power.

His new role comes following Suella Braverman’s departure from the post on Wednesday. She cited a ‘technical mistake’ as the reason for her resignation, but also stated that she has ‘serious concerns’ about the current UK government.

In her resignation letter, the Conservative MP writes: "Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration.

"This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do,” she continues.

"The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't sce that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

She reportedly announced her departure in a face-to-face meeting with Liz Truss, after the Prime Minister cleared her diary and called off a planned visit, according to The Guardian.

It comes after Ms Truss faced MPs in her first Prime Minister’s Questions session since she sacked her former Chancellor and ditched the majority of her previous economic policies, including the flagship tax cuts from the Tories; recently announced mini-budget.