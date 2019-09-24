Green Party announce Rachel Woods as new North Down MLA

The Green Party has announced Rachel Woods as their new North Down MLA, replacing former party leader Steven Agnew.

Ms Woods currently sits on Ards and North Down Borough Council and previously worked as Constituency Office Manager for Mr Agnew.

She grew up in the Holywood area and went to Sullivan Upper School before studying History and Philosophy at Queen's University Belfast. She then gained a Master's in Violence, Terrorism and Security Studies.

Ms Woods joins party leader Clare Bailey as a Green Party MLA at Stormont.

Prior to entering politics Ms Woods worked as a researcher and economic analyst for Analyse Africa, a Financial Times subsidiary, and as a supervisor in Holywood bar the Dirty Duck Alehouse.

The new North Down MLA said that she was delighted to take up the role.

“I grew up in Holywood and I still live in the town. I am passionate about North Down and am determined to serve all the people of the area as best I can," she said.

Green Party's Clare Bailey and Steven Agnew

“There are serious challenges ahead – not least climate breakdown, Brexit and lack of funding for our public services.

“I am determined to face up these challenges and make positive change across our communities.”

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said that Ms Woods would be a valuable addition alongside her at Stormont.

“Rachel has bags of ability and a real commitment to making a difference for people," she said.

“I’m excited to see Rachel step up – I’m excited to work with her, along with our Councillors to deliver healthier, happier communities.”

Mr Agnew stood down as North Down MLA in September to take up a role as head of the North Ireland Renewables Industry Group.

He served as party leader for seven years before stepping down in 2018 for family reasons.