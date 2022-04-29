Green Party ceases campaigning in Mid Ulster as it confirms candidate has been ‘suspended’

Green Party candidates launching their manifesto earlier this month Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

The Green Party Northern Ireland has announced they have “ceased campaigning” in the Mid Ulster constituency less than a week out from the Assembly Election.

The party issued a statement on Friday afternoon claiming the “Green Party NI candidate has withdrawn from the campaign”.

That candidate is Stefan Taylor – whose membership of the Green Party has “been suspended” according to a spokesperson.

"He is no longer endorsed by the Green Party NI,” they added.

A spokesperson confirmed the party would not be making any further comment on the matter.

Mr Taylor has been approached for a response.