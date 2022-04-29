Green Party ceases campaigning in Mid Ulster as it confirms candidate has been ‘suspended’
Christopher Leebody
The Green Party Northern Ireland has announced they have “ceased campaigning” in the Mid Ulster constituency less than a week out from the Assembly Election.
The party issued a statement on Friday afternoon claiming the “Green Party NI candidate has withdrawn from the campaign”.
That candidate is Stefan Taylor – whose membership of the Green Party has “been suspended” according to a spokesperson.
"He is no longer endorsed by the Green Party NI,” they added.
A spokesperson confirmed the party would not be making any further comment on the matter.
Mr Taylor has been approached for a response.