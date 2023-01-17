Green Party councillor criticises Belfast City Council’s fuel hardship fund for which ‘even MLAs would be eligible’

Audit Office has been asked to look at Belfast City Council’s continued use of ‘strategic partners’

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said the scheme should have included a 'targeted process'

Councillors at City Hall are facing mounting controversy over a fuel support scheme delivered through 'strategic partners'

A single MLA would have been eligible for support with fuel costs under Belfast City Council’s fuel poverty hardship fund, a councillor has said.

The council scheme set out to help those struggling with energy costs, but the household income threshold of £60,000 has led to huge demand for the fund.

A proposal from Green Party councillors Anthony Flynn and Brian Smyth to reduce the threshold to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation-recommended amount of £43,000 was defeated.

Sinn Fein and DUP councillors voted against the motion.

Mr Smyth criticised what he said was “another Sinn Fein-DUP carve-up” of council money.

“We argued, from the beginning, this was for one-off emergency intervention for those most in need and should be a targeted process. Even an MLA would be eligible under this,” he said.

“The council should not have to develop a scheme like this; we should have had a Northern Ireland-wide support package from Stormont, backed up by fuel poverty strategy, poverty strategy and an energy strategy.

“It’s a continued failure by the Stormont Executive parties to support people here.

“The Green Party wanted to go with a citywide partner and a standard process, preferably through a partner that has administered similar before.

“We knew there would be big demand across the city and having nine partners each running different schemes could pose problems. Despite those warnings, Sinn Fein and DUP pushed ahead.

“Some people in the Lisnasharragh DEA that I represent have potentially missed out on accessing the fund, due to the confusion of where the area sits, either south or east Belfast.

“I’ve personally had to contact groups to see if individuals were eligible in their respective area.

“Many people are suffering and desperate and need support. I’ve heard reports of people queuing in public.

“This could have been done so much better and I put the blame for it squarely at the feet of Sinn Fein and the DUP for ignoring warnings, including setting the threshold at £60,000 per household, which was far too high.”

It comes after the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) confirmed it is looking into the council’s use of strategic partners.

A spokesperson confirmed they had requested a copy of an independent audit carried out by the council after concerns were raised by the Alliance Party around the council’s continued use of ‘strategic partners’ since 2020.

Alliance Party councillor Sam Nelson welcomed the intervention from NIAO and said the roll-out of the scheme “reeks of a carve-up”.

“When the partners were first used, they were nominated in the initial emergency around Covid, which meant that we had to act quickly,” he said.

“However, since then the same groups have been continually used to allocate millions of pounds of council funding with absolutely no review of how effective they have been.

“The DUP-Sinn Fein bloc has continually pushed through the same groups again and again.

“The fact that they unilaterally swapped in and out new partners, with no competition for the fuel poverty hardship fund, is also of concern and reeks of a carve-up.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing that the Alliance Party has chosen to attack community organisations and hard-working community workers for helping the most vulnerable in society.

“During the pandemic, those community organisations and their workers put their own health at risk to enable those isolating to receive the help and support they so crucially needed.

“The Alliance Party supported having only one citywide partner to administer the fuel poverty hardship scheme and this one organisation would have been appointed without any open call or due process.

“Belfast City Council and its nine strategic partners through its £1m investment have stepped up to the plate in the absence of an Executive to try to ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis on our citizens from every corner of Belfast.”

The DUP was approached for a response.