Greens pick councillor as new MLA in North Down

The Green Party has announced Rachel Woods as their new North Down MLA, replacing former party leader Steven Agnew.

Ms Woods currently sits on Ards and North Down Borough Council and previously worked as constituency office manager for Mr Agnew.

He served as party leader for seven years before stepping down in 2018.

Mr Agnew stood down as North Down MLA in September to take up a role with a renewable energy firm.

Prior to entering politics, Ms Woods worked as a researcher and economic analyst for Analyse Africa, a Financial Times subsidiary, and as a supervisor in Holywood bar The Dirty Duck Ale House.

The new North Down MLA said that she was delighted to take up the role.

"I grew up in Holywood and I still live in the town. I am passionate about North Down and am determined to serve all the people of the area as best I can," she said.

"There are serious challenges ahead - not least climate breakdown, Brexit and lack of funding for our public services."