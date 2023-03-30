Guide published to protect NI politicians from abuse

The Electoral Commission and the PSNI have jointly published a new guide for candidates who are standing in local elections.

Some 71% of candidates standing in the 2022 Assembly election encountered abuse and intimidation.

Among the candidates intimidated was the SDLP’s Elsie Trainor. She was assaulted after she gave chase to two youths who removed her election posters in south Belfast.

Ms Trainor was called a “republican b*****d” as she followed and filmed the individuals in a 15-minute pursuit through Ormeau Park.

She had seen them taking down her posters in broad daylight on the Ravenhill Road.

The guide ‘Joint Guidance for Candidates in Elections – When it goes too far’ has been developed with the assistance of the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland and the Public Prosecution Service.

Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, Cahir Hughes, said “The Electoral Commission takes very seriously its role to support and assist those standing in our local elections.

"Whilst the democratic process encourages discussion and challenge the increasing emergence of abuse, intimidation and harassment of candidates, particularly online, is totally unacceptable.

"This guide aims to support candidates and provide them with information on how to protect themselves and co-workers, what might constitute a criminal offence and when to report to police”

PSNI election lead, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, described it as an “important guide” for candidates which gives them crucial information on staying safe, steps they can take to prevent physical and online abuse, how the Police Service can support them and when to report an incident to police.

"Any electoral process will have a broad range of views, and generate debate, but it is totally unacceptable when election candidates become the subject of violence, abuse, intimidation or harassment,” he added.

The guidance is available online on the Police Service website and also the Electoral Commission, Electoral Office and Public Prosecution Service websites.