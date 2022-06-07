Hanna concerned about PM’s legacy and Protocol plans to ‘appease wacky backbenchers’ after Johnson survives confidence vote

SDLP MP Claire Hanna has said Boris Johnson’s legacy proposals are not in the interests of constituents but to retain the support of Conservative party backbenchers who do not want to see British soldiers in court.

Claire Hanna said it was an “encouraging glimpse of sanity” that 41% of MPs were “willing to see how unfit he is for office”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, she raised concerns over Troubles legacy proposals, Brexit and Mr Johnson’s approach to asylum seekers which are about the Prime Minister “trying to manage his wacky backbenchers”.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister in last night’s vote — but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

Despite the result, Mr Johnson claimed it had been a “very good result for politics and for the country”.

Asked about possible impacts on Northern Ireland, Ms Hanna told the Good Morning Ulster programme: “The Troubles legacy, the victim’s commissioner was correct, this isn’t about victims.”

She added: “Quite clearly it’s not about reconciliation and it’s not about victims, and that’s why there’s not a single victims’ organisation that sorts it out. It’s about a promise that Boris Johnson made to his backbenchers about soldiers never having to go to court.”

The south Belfast MP also said some conservative MPs don’t want the Protocol issue to be solved because they don’t want to be responsible for what they created.

“None of these things are about improving lives, either for his own constituents across the water or for people here, they are all about those magic numbers and keeping conservative MPs,” she said.

“And that’s what makes us a little bit anxious. Clearly for people here, what we need to see is the DUP not being pawns of this political game and to assert themselves and try and achieve good outcomes for people in Northern Ireland, rather than just waiting to see what way the whacky end of the conservative party jumps and following that.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry also said he fears Johnson will “double down and play to the hard right gallery – including over the Protocol.”

However, he suggested there is no viable way forward through taking unilateral action and insisted that the UK Government will have to negotiate with the EU.

After surviving a vote of confidence on Monday night, Boris Johnson said it was a “very good result” for politics and for the country.

“In this sense I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a Government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people,” he added.

“I got a far bigger mandate from my own parliamentary colleagues, for instance, that I had in 2019 and I'm grateful to colleagues, I'm grateful for the support they've given me.

“And of course, I understand that what we need to do now is come together as a Government, as a party, and that is exactly what we can now do.

"And what this gives us is the opportunity to put behind us all the stuff that I know the media have quite properly wanted to focus on for a very long time and to do our job, which is to focus on the stuff that I think the public actually want us to be talking about, which is what we are doing to help the people in this country and all the things we're doing to take this country forward.”