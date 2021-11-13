Harold McKee: Councillor who quit UUP over ‘liberal values’ joins TUV

A councillor who quit the Ulster Unionists over the party’s ‘liberal values’ has joined the TUV.

Harold McKee, a former MLA, announced two weeks ago that he was resigning from the UUP.

Mr McKee, a member of Newry, Mourne and Down council, had criticised UUP leader Doug Beattie over his stance on abortion, same-sex marriage and a recent Assembly vote on gay conversion therapy.

He has now announced he is joining the TUV.

Mr McKee said he had received “an overwhelming number of positive messages of support on social media and via phone calls” from across Northern Ireland.

Explaining his decision to join the TUV, Mr McKee said: “It is often the case when a member leaves a political party that they receive offers from other parties to have a chat with members or indeed the leader to discuss potential future membership.

“Once again, I would thank those from other unionist parties for their words of encouragement in upholding my Christian faith in the political arena and their offers to have a conversation on my political direction.”

Mr McKee said he had planned to take some time before deciding his political future.

However, he said he was drawn to the TUV “on the basis of many of my messages and phone calls”. He said he had read the TUV policies and manifestos, and found himself “very much in agreement”.

He added: “Following discussions with TUV leader Jim Allister, where I set out the importance of my Christian values as a politician, I have taken up an offer of another party much earlier than I had intended, but prayerfully and with the support of many other people's prayers.

“Like many people across Northern Ireland I appreciate the strong and principled leadership Jim has offered, particularly in recent days when it has come to the Northern Ireland Protocol which is undermining our position in the UK.“

Mr Allister said Mr McKee had made a "principled resignation” from the UUP.

“Harold has led where other traditional unionists, ill at ease with the current direction of the UUP, or, indeed, the DUP, would be welcome to follow,” he said.

"Now is a time for unionists, resolute in their convictions and determined to fight back against the constant undermining of our position within the United Kingdom, to band together in strength. I am therefore grateful that more and more such unionists see TUV are their natural home.”

When Mr McKee announced he was leaving the UUP on October 29, a spokesperson for the party said: "We would like to thank Harold for his service and wish him well for the future. The party will continue to hold out the hand of friendship as Harold takes a new path.”