Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: Arlene Foster 'sad' for Queen, Michelle O'Neill 'fell asleep'

The DUP leader says she has no intention of watching the interview.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she feels "sad" that the Queen has had to listen to the revelations contained in the bombshell Harry and Meghan Oprah interview.

Mrs Foster confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that she did not watch the TV interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and said she had "no intention" of doing so.

"I think it’s incredibly sad for Her Majesty the Queen to have had to listen to all of that," she said.

Mrs Foster also signaled her support for the Queen and royal family in a social media post.

The DUP leader posted a montage of pictures of her with Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and another image showing just the Queen. Absent in the images however was the Sussexes.

Facebook post from First Minister Arlene Foster

She captioned the post with the hashtags "Duty", "Service", "Integrity", "Monarchy" and "UK".

Meanwhile Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she fell asleep watching the TV interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I watched a part of it before I fell asleep," the Sinn Fein vice president said.

"Look, it's not for me to comment. I think that some of the commentary around racism, racism should be called out in any form wherever it is seen, so that's the only thing I would say on it."

The Royal Family has found itself at the centre of a media storm after Harry and Meghan's explosive US television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

More than 11 million viewers watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview on ITV when it was broadcast on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson did watch the programme, it was revealed, however, his spokesman refused to be drawn on how he felt, instead referring to the comments Mr Johnson made on Monday.

"Perhaps the best thing I can say is that I've always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," said Boris Johnson.

"As for all the other matters to do with the royal family, I've spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today."

Elsewhere, the Labour leader Keir Starmer said the allegations made by the duchess had to be taken seriously.

He said: "Nobody, but nobody, should be prejudiced (against) because of the colour of their skin or because of their mental health issues."

Joe Biden’s White House has praised the “courage” displayed by the couple in airing their struggles with mental health.