Have your say: Assembly poll still on cards after reshuffle, but do you want a December election?

New PM retains Secretary of State who vowed to call election if Stormont not back by Friday

Northern Ireland remains on course for a December Assembly election after Chris Heaton-Harris was reappointed Secretary of State.

Although one of Boris Johnson’s leading supporters, he has been kept in Cabinet as Rishi Sunak seeks to heal Tory divisions.

If a new Executive is not formed by tomorrow, Mr Heaton-Harris has pledged to call an election on Friday.

MLAs will gather at Stormont tomorrow after Alliance backed a Sinn Fein recall petition, but sources from across the parties acknowledge there is no chance of the DUP agreeing to nominate a Deputy First Minister.

In a message to the politicians, NIO minister Steve Baker took to Twitter to share a video from a meeting he held with civil society leaders in Co Fermanagh.

He said: “The reality is all these good people… all have got a very similar problem. They need to make progress, they need to know where the money is coming from. In some cases, they have large numbers of staff who need their pay.

“I think they have a message; a very simple and coherent message for all of the local political parties when it comes to reforming the Executive.”

Those gathered in the room then say in unison: “Get on with it.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Mr Baker “should spend less time preaching to Northern Ireland politicians and get on with replacing the protocol that he helped vote through in Parliament in the first place”.

Mr Wilson said: “Mr Baker is in no place to preach to the DUP or any other party. The only thing consistent about his position is his inconsistency.

“First of all, he spoke against the protocol arrangements in the House of Commons and then voted against them three times only to eventually walk through the lobby in support of the protocol.

“After we pointed out to him the damage being done to Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom by the protocol, he said he accepted he had been wrong to support it and apologised for backing it in the first place. Indeed, only last week he said he would implode the Conservative Party if he didn’t get the protocol arrangements changed, and he accepted that the protocol breaches the Belfast Agreement.”

The Assembly will convene at midday on Thursday and an attempt will be made to elect a new Speaker — a prerequisite before an Executive can be appointed. But that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.

MLAs will then debate a motion tabled by Sinn Fein in consultation with Alliance that will focus on the cost-of-living crisis, the current instability at Westminster and the ongoing absence of devolved government at Stormont.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill, who is due to meet Mr Heaton-Harris today, tweeted: “Now more than ever, we need all parties working together & prioritising supporting people. The denial of democracy must end now.”

However, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons branded the move a “stunt”.

He said power-sharing could not be restored until changes were secured to the protocol.

“We don’t need recall stunts, Northern Ireland needs a lasting solution which unionists can support,” he said.

“Power-sharing is not possible without such an agreement. We are always willing to explain the problems one more time, but Sinn Fein has ignored unionism’s warnings for more than two years. That’s not the behaviour of people who believe in power-sharing.”

If Friday’s deadline passes without a new Executive, all outgoing Stormont ministers will cease to hold office.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said tomorrow represented the last chance for the DUP to do the right thing and allow the return of fully functioning institutions.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has retained Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor and has appointed Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.

The new Prime Minister also reappointed Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary, James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, despite her resignation from the job last week after breaching the ministerial code with an email leak.

Johnny Mercer will return to the role of Veterans’ Affairs Minister, Downing Street said.

Mr Mercer has been one of the Government’s driving forces on ending the prosecution of Army veterans over alleged criminality during the Troubles.

Steve Barclay returned to the cabinet as Health Secretary, and Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary.

Kemi Badenoch, who remains as Trade Secretary, also becomes Equalities Minister.

Therese Coffey, a key Liz Truss ally, was moved from Health Secretary to Environment Secretary, and lost her role as Deputy Prime Minister.

Gillian Keegan replaced Kit Malthouse as Education Secretary. Penny Mordaunt retained her job as Leader of the House Commons.