Health Minister Robin Swann hails progress on organ donation bill

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Bill has passed the latest stage in the Assembly and would create a law that would see all adults become potential donors unless they opt out or are excluded.

Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK where an opt-out system is not in place.

The Bill was introduced by Minister Swann who said it will help to reduce waiting lists for life-saving organ transplants.

During a Stormont debate, several MLAs warned that progress would be lost if the DUP carry out a threat to collapse the Assembly over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Bill passed by 69 votes to six and will now progress to the committee stage for further scrutiny.

Speaking after the vote, Minister Swann said: “Today is another positive step forward in what has been a long journey for all involved in the organ donation process. It has been a privilege to bring the Second Stage of the Bill to the Assembly today and very timely that Assembly colleagues have agreed to the motion on the first day of Organ Donation Week.”

He continued: “In Northern Ireland we have a good record of organ donation, which we should rightly be proud of. However, with so many local people waiting for a transplant, we must do all we can to increase the number of organs available for transplantation.

“The Organ Donation Bill, which we hope will be enacted in Spring 2023, will strengthen the current legislative framework around organ donation and will increase the current rate of consent in the small number of cases in which it is clinically possible for organ donation to proceed after a person’s death. Doing so will increase the overall number of donors, and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.”