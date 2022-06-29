Health Minister Robin Swann receives Politician of the Year award

NI Health Minister Robin Swann speaking to the media outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.

It follows the Civility in Politics Awards (CIPA) in London, which work to encourage thoughtful and reflective public debate.

Politician of Year is one of four award categories to which the public can nominate. This year's awards attracted over 200 nominees.

Speaking following the awards ceremony, Minister Swann said: “I am delighted and deeply humbled to win Politician of the Year 2022 alongside Chris Bryant, MP.

“Someone once said - ‘To lead with civility means you’ve decided as a leader – it’s better to steer away from potential chaos and grow through simplicity by treating those you lead with respect, trust, honesty, effective communication, fairness, support, flexibility, resilience, a positive temperament, and ongoing development and encouragement.’

“I strive to do this on a daily basis.”

Following careful consideration by the panel of judges ‘Politician of the Year’ 2022 was awarded jointly to Health Minister Robin Swann and Chris Bryant, Labour MP.

The judging panel includes people from a wide range of disciplines, including the political and media spheres.

The Minister continued: “I accept this award on behalf of all the health and social care workers in Northern Ireland. It is they who carry the heavy load every day; it is they who are the real winners of this award.

“It is my pleasure to serve them.”

The winner of Politician of the Year can nominate a charity or charities in their constituency to receive a £3,000 prize.

The charities chosen by the Minister to receive his portion of the prize money are Good Morning Ballymena, Good Morning Ballycastle and Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Ballymoney.

The Minister concluded: “I have chosen these charities in recognition of the essential services they provide to the local communities. Good Morning Ballymena and Good Morning Ballycastle seek to tackle isolation and loneliness in older people. CAN Ballymoney enables those with learning disabilities, Autism and mental health issues to realise their potential in work and socially.

“I have seen at first hand the positive impact each of these organisations has on the people they serve and I wish them well going forward.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie congratulated his party colleague.

He said: “The Civility in Politics Awards are designed to encourage, reward and celebrate thoughtful, reflective public debate that reaches across the aisle and seeks to improve our civil discourse. It is absolutely no surprise to me that Robin Swann has been recognised on a national stage for his dedication and commitment to public service in Northern Ireland.

“Robin has led the Health Service through the most trying of times and I would like once again to pay tribute to Robin and all the Health Service staff who have been an example to us all as they went above and beyond to keep the public safe,” he said.