Health service and economy ‘more important to voters than protocol’ – survey

The Northern Ireland Protocol is not of major concern to most voters, a survey has suggested.

Women are far more worried about bread-and-butter issues than they are about the controversial Brexit mechanism, according to a LucidTalk poll for Queen’s University, Belfast.

The results came as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris met the EU’s Maros Sefcovic in Belgium yesterday, but government sources downplayed the chances of a protocol deal being struck this week.

The issue of top concern to most respondents among the six listed — healthcare, economy, education, environment, transport, and the protocol — was the health service (42%), followed by the economy (31%).

The protocol was ranked as the top concern by only 22% of respondents, and twice as many (44%) ranked it as the least important issue.

The survey indicated unionists were far more likely to rank the deal as a top concern.

But there were big differences between the three parties at Stormont — 73% of TUV supporters, 55% of DUP supporters and 19% of UUP supporters say the protocol is their biggest concern.

Meanwhile, female voters were four times more likely to rank the trading arrangements as the issue of least concern (54%) than of most concern (13%).

Men were split almost evenly, with 34% rating the protocol as of the lowest concern, and 31% as of the top concern.

Almost two-thirds of respondents (64%) thought the Executive should be functioning fully regardless of what happens with the protocol. Almost a third (32%) disagreed.

The poll was conducted from February 3 to 6, before more recent speculation about an imminent EU-UK deal.

No announcement of an agreement is expected today as it marks a year since Russia began its all-out assault on Ukraine.

Asked if something could be finalised this week, the prime minster’s official spokesman said: “We are still in intensive negotiations.” “He added there was “still more to do”.

Elsewhere, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said that if a deal was not struck soon, it would probably not happen until there was a Labour government.

“I hope that isn’t what happens. I hope they can sort it out,” he added.

Mr Ahern was speaking during a panel discussion with Alastair Campbell, former press secretary to Tony Blair.

Mr Campbell agreed a new government may be needed before a deal is struck.

He said: “A combination of Brexit, populism, the utter charlatanistic opportunism of [Boris] Johnson and his lying to the unionist community, that is what has driven us to the point we’re at now.”