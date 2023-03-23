Heaton-Harris optimistic NI politicians across all parties can work together ‘in near future’

Secretary of State launches Good Friday Agreement education resources ahead of talks at Hillsborough today

Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (right) and vice president Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media as they leave Hillsborough Castle where Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is meeting with Stormont leaders on Thursday (PA) — © PA

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is holding talks with political leaders in Hillsborough this afternoon with a message that he knows all parties can work together again.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he remains hopeful that political institutions in Northern Ireland can get back up and running ‘in the near future’, urging political leadership to rise to the challenges as their predecessors did in cementing the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

The Secretary of State was at Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus, ahead of the crunch meeting with local political leaders today, where a new historical education package looking at the Good Friday Agreement was officially launched.

The resources will be available to all schools across the UK, though will be particularly relevant in Northern Ireland.

Talks will focus on where Northern Ireland goes from here following Wednesday’s overwhelming vote in the Commons in favour of supporting the Windsor Framework, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

While the DUP voted against the deal, the vote went 515 to 29 in favour, with former Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson and Liz Truss among those to join the DUP in turning down the new arrangements.

But Mr Heaton-Harris remains optimistic that a solution can be found to allow the NI Assembly to get back to work, despite Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicating the DUP’s position has not changed, and that the new deal does not address his party’s ‘legitimate concerns’.

Mr Donaldson said he will continue to work with the Government on “outstanding issues” — even though Downing Street said there are no plans for any substantial change to the deal.

Windsor Framework 'restores practical sovereignty', says Northern Ireland secretary

Ahead of today’s discussions, Mr Heaton-Harris said he still had faith that politicians would rise to the challenges facing Northern Ireland, as they had done in the past.

“I keep reminding people who have said to me from the moment I got this job there was no way anything would move, no way the European Union would move on the protocol, there was no way we would get it through the Westminster parliament because everybody would have different views. There was a way.

“Now people say to me there’s no way the Executive will come back together because there would never be enough for some people.

“However, at different periods of time, and we’re remembering the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, politicians have stepped up in Northern Ireland and I think they can again.

“I think there are some very good politicians in Northern Irish politics in every political party and I know they can work together.

“I’m hoping that at some point in the near future they will.”