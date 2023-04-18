Heaton-Harris warns DUP that Stormont stalemate is NI’s ‘single biggest threat’ to place in UK

Former PM urges party to return to Stormont at event celebrating GFA

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former PM Sir Tony Blair, former President Bill Clinton and former Irish PM Bertie Ahern

The Secretary of State will warn the DUP the continued stalemate at Stormont poses the “single biggest threat” to Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Chris Heaton-Harris will deliver a keynote speech at Queen’s University’s second day of events marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will also tell the New IRA will “never succeed” as the people of Northern Ireland rejected violence.

During yesterday’s events at Queen’s, Tony Blair encouraged the DUP to restore the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland, stating that political leaders here “know in your heart of hearts what the right thing to do is”.

Speaking during an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University, the former prime minister echoed comments made by his Irish counterpart at the time, Bertie Ahern.

Both men were instrumental in the peace process negotiations.

Former US senator George Mitchell urges NI's political leaders to act with the “courage and vision” of their predecessors

Mr Ahern first said: “I just really deeply hope that the Democratic Unionist Party pays the reward back to us and stays the road with us.

“I think the people in Northern Ireland need them, the people on this island need them. We all want to work together. The alternatives are not good, don’t even think about them.

“We all just want to get back on track. There’s too many big things to deal with and to be arguing about something that was caused by something or another, I’m not sure what it was… So just let’s move forward and try and make this work.”

Mr Blair then added: “We know peace isn’t perfect. We know the institutions have been rather rocky and unstable, as they are today.

“We know there’s still a lot of distrust and distress between the communities, but we also know that Northern Ireland is a much better place than it was before the Good Friday Agreement, and anything I would say to today’s leaders, is that I think when you step back and reflect, you know in your heart of hearts what the right thing to do is, and you just get on and do it.”

Both men’s remarks seemed to be part of a recurring theme throughout the ‘Agreement 25’ event, as former US senator George Mitchell also had a message for leaders that “won’t compromise” during his morning address.

“Each of your parties have the ‘100 percenters’. They want it their way all the time. Compromise is seen as a sign of weakness,” he said.

“Reasoned principled compromise is essential, especially in divided society. There is great depth in recognising that the only way to help up emerge from the rubble of conflict is that we must learn to understand one another.

“We don’t need to love one another, we don’t even need to like one other, but we must learn to understand one another… and be able to say yes to one another even when the quickest and easiest answer is no.”

Meanwhile, former US President Bill Clinton highlighted the positives of the Belfast Agreement and called for all those that had a part in it to stand up in QUB’s Whitla Hall to be recognised.

He particularly focused on ex-Irish President Mary McAleese, who is originally from Belfast, and added: “I am glad Ireland has a symbolic president who can bring people together and I think it is a metaphor that they had a president from Northern Ireland.”

However, “be careful what you wish for” was the message from DUP MP Ian Paisley to those who wish to alter the Good Friday Agreement.

Changes that have been proposed to the peace institutions include altering the community designation system at Stormont that would diminish parties’ veto power, which have been used by both Sinn Fein and the DUP to take down the Stormont Assembly.

“If people want to change an agreement, which we’re being told is a totem, that’s up to people to seek those changes but I would just say, very clearly, be careful what we wish for in this because when you open up one side of it to satisfy some grievance on one side, you automatically start unravelling on another,” Mr Paisley said.

The main political party leaders from Northern Ireland attended the event, apart from the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.