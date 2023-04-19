Heaton-Harris’s praise for Adams and McGuinness sick and perverse, says Paisley

The North Antrim MP said he was in ‘disbelief’ at comments from the Secretary of State

Ian Paisley Jnr and Joe Kennedy III, Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire) — © PA

Ian Paisley Jnr on stage during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire) — © Getty Images

Chris Heaton-Harris’s praise of the “courage and leadership” shown by Gerry Adams and the late Martin McGuinness is “sick and perverse”, DUP MP Ian Paisley has said.

Speaking at Queen’s University Belfast’s Agreement 25 conference on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said former Sinn Fein leaders Mr McGuinness and Mr Adams would be “remembered for the courage and leadership they showed” during the peace process.

The statement received a round of applause at the event, something Mr Paisley said left him in “disbelief”.

“Can someone stop the world and let me off, please?” said the North Antrim MP.

“To my amazement, the people who negotiated the agreement gave this a round of applause. I sat there in disbelief. But this is a revelation of NIO proclaimed by the Northern Ireland secretary.

“Chris Heaton-Harris says he proclaims them as courageous and honours them as great leaders. Really, Mr Heaton-Harris, are you actually a unionist? How sick and perverse is that sentiment by Heaton-Harris?

“He made this statement before using his speech to get stuck into the biggest unionist party in Northern Ireland and, ironically, the party that kept him in government for three years. He did it all without missing a heartbeat. Isn’t it amazing how quickly Tory politicians forget reality?”

Mr Paisley said events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement had been characterised by “one-sided optimism”.

“The reality is that, 25 years on from the Belfast Agreement, the position of the ‘No’ campaign amongst unionists now has predominance for the very reasons that the gush and drivel poured upon republicanism has made ordinary unionists who just want to get on with life sick,” he said.

“This conference may serve to be a wake-up call for some, but it certainly is clear that instead of securing and making the place more stable, it will serve to unsettle and drive people into their tribal camps.

“Anyone with any nous at all will recognise the damage done to reconciliation and the opportunity of moving forward into a period of stability by such one-sided optimism. Instead, this has served to polarise people.

“What is clear from the 25-year agreement anniversary conference is that a lot of education needs to happen if we are to truly understand the past and bring ourselves to a better future. Only the DUP has been attempting to counter this nonsense.”

It comes after Mr Heaton-Harris said power-sharing is “the surest way” to secure Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and that real leadership is about having the courage to say “Yes”.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said that those who are proud of the region’s place in the Union “should put the Union first” and restore the devolved institutions.

Downing Street has insisted the speech did not represent the government toughening up its messaging towards the DUP, which is currently blocking the operation of the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.

Responding, DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly insisted her party would not be pressurised or “bow to presidents and prime ministers” and would only return to Stormont when its concerns over sovereignty about post-Brexit trade were addressed.

The Northern Ireland Office and Sinn Fein have been asked for a response to Mr Paisley’s comments.