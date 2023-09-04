Hilary Benn appointed new NI shadow Secretary of State as Peter Kyle moved in Labour reshuffle

Hilary Benn has been named Northern Ireland’s new shadow Secretary of State after a reshuffle of the Labour team.

He replaces Peter Kyle, who has been appointed as the shadow minister for science, innovation and technology.

Mr Benn, the son of late Labour MP Tony Benn, previously served under both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in government.

The change sees Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer create a post to mirror the Whitehall departmental shake-up instigated by Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The Prime Minister decided in February to create standalone departments for energy security and science.

Mr Kyle has been moved to a newly-established science brief in Sir Keir’s top team.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed Mr Benn to the role.

“I want to thank Peter Kyle for his service as shadow Secretary of State during a very difficult time for people and politics in Northern Ireland. I know that he will continue to have an interest in this place and will remain a supportive voice in the shadow cabinet,” he said.

“Hilary Benn is a senior figure in the Labour Party and his appointment as shadow Secretary of State is a serious move by Keir Starmer that underscores his interest in addressing the significant issues facing the North.

“The new shadow Secretary of State, as a former chair of the Commons Brexit Committee, keenly understands many of the issues facing Northern Ireland and I know that he will play a constructive role in attempting to re-establish power sharing. I look forward to working positively with him on these issues right away.”

Hilary Benn is a veteran parliamentarian, and has represented Leeds Central since 1999.

He has also served as shadow foreign secretary and chairman of the Brexit select committee.

His father Tony Benn, who died in 2014, publicly supported Sinn Féin and the unification of Ireland.