Hillary Clinton says US President Biden sees bright days ahead for Northern Ireland

Clinton: New President has 'keen interest' in what's happening here

Queen's University Chancellor Hillary Clinton has said US President Joe Biden's administration is committed to the success of Northern Ireland - both economically and politically.

The former First Lady of the United States was speaking at an 'in conversation' event organised by Queen's, in partnership with University College London's Centre on US Politics, with support from the US Department of State.

Mrs Clinton was joined by Belfast's US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau during the event, entitled 'Beyond Decision 2020'.

She discussed her political career, the new Presidential administration, the importance of Northern Ireland and the broader UK, and the key role of women and diversity in politics today.

During Barack Obama's administration, Mrs Clinton held the role of US Secretary of State, while she supported her husband - the then President Bill Clinton - during their trips to Northern Ireland in the build-up to the Good Friday Agreement.

Mrs Clinton said President Biden's administration will have a "very keen focus" on what happens in Northern Ireland, during the Beyond Decision 2020 discussion.

"The commitment to the Northern Ireland peace process was bipartisan," she stated.

"It was supported by the very active Irish-American community in America, by Irish-America elected officials on both sides of the isle, so there is a real sense of investment and it's not just emotional, its political, and it's even financial.

"One of the things we tried to do in concert with the Good Friday Agreement was to encourage more American investment. and when I was Secretary of State I even had an envoy committed to economic activity that could create more jobs for the people of Northern Ireland."

The former New York Senator added that there is a "very deep" connection between Northern Ireland and the US.

"I know that the Biden Administration - the people who are in it - will be very attuned to what's happening there, and will play whatever role they constructively can play in trying to make sure whatever problems Brexit has brought to the situation on the island and between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the water barrier between the island and the UK," continued Mrs Clinton.

"We need to be encouraging the resolution of any kind of artificial barrier and anything that undermines the Good Friday Agreement, and I know the Biden-Harris administration will certainly pay attention to that."

The President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's, Ian Greer, said the university is committed to facilitating debate on key issues as he thanked Mrs Clinton for taking part in the discussion.

"We were delighted to work in partnership on this event and with US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau," he said.

"I am very grateful to our Chancellor, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, for sharing her thoughts with us on these key issues during this virtual event and I am looking forward to a time when we can welcome her back to Belfast in person as Chancellor of Queen's."

Mrs Clinton is Queen's University's 11th and first female Chancellor and received an Honorary Degree in 2018 for her exceptional public service.

The 'Beyond Decision 2020' is now available on Queen's University's website.