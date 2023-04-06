Hillary Clinton to honour 25 women involved in ‘peace building’ including Dame Arlene Foster

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will honour 25 women who have "made a significant contribution to peace” in Northern Ireland, as part of events celebrating the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Among the honourees are former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Mo Mowlan and journalist Lyra McKee who will receive posthumous awards.

They join other notable female figures in Northern Ireland including Dame Arlene Foster, Mary McAleese, Eileen Bell, Bairbre de Brún and Baroness Eileen Paisley.

The ceremony will take place at Queen’s University next week as just one of the several events expected to be attended by Secretary Clinton, who is the current Chancellor of Queen’s University.

“It gives me great pleasure to award the Chancellor’s Medal for Civic Leadership to 25 women from across Northern Ireland and beyond who have made a significant contribution to the peace process," said the former First Lady in a statement.

“For a long time, we saw politics being played out by men, and men only. When I visited in 1995, I saw at first-hand how the women on the ground were making an indelible mark and helping shape the peace process in a variety of ways.

“I am so pleased that these awards fully recognise the commitment, skills and determination of a diverse group of women, from across the political and civic spectrum, who helped secure and drive forward peace on this island.

“I am pleased to recognise all of you, I am proud of your impact and I am thankful for what you have done. Congratulations.”

The university has said the women honoured includes those who sat at the negotiating table, who broke glass ceilings, who supported the community and who made sacrifices for peace.

The rest of the recipients are: Baroness May Blood (posthumously), Judith Gillespie, Loretta Brennan Glucksman, Mary Harney, Lady Sylvia Hermon, Lady Justice Siobhan Keegan, Meghan O’Sullivan, Professor Monica McWilliams, Liz O'Donnell, Dawn Purvis, Mary Robinson, Bríd Rodgers, Dr Amanda Sloat, Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, Carmel Hanna, Dr Avila Kilmurray, Jane Morrice and Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer said the education institute were “delighted to celebrate a group of “diverse women.”

“We are delighted to recognise the work and contribution of this diverse group of women who have played a crucial part in bringing peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland," he said.

“The impact of these 25 inspirational women has had and will continue to have a lasting effect on life here, and it is an honour to highlight this as part of our Agreement 25 reflections.”