Hillary Clinton to speak at Queen’s Film Theatre’s Lyra McKee event

Hillary Clinton will speak at a special event in Belfast to mark the television screening of a film about murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

The former US secretary of state will be joined by ex-Women’s Coalition leader Monica McWilliams to discuss the documentary by Bafta award-winning director Alison Millar.

The event in the Queen’s Film Theatre will be held on April 15. Mrs Clinton and her former US president husband Bill will be in Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms McKee was shot dead by the New IRA during a riot in Derry in 2019.

Her sister Nichola McKee Corner said: “The very fact that Lyra was killed shows that peace — in its fullest sense — hasn’t been achieved in Northern Ireland.

“She was the 160th conflict-related death since the signing of the agreement. We are living in an incomplete peace. There is no doubt that thousands of lives have been saved because of the outworkings of the Good Friday Agreement.

“But it’s not the time to celebrate when the threat of being brought back to our horrific past is still being hung over our heads by sections of loyalism and republicanism.

“That needs to end. Future generations must be given the opportunity to reap the spoils of the peace we were promised.”

The film about the young journalist premieres on Channel Four on Saturday, April 8. It includes voice recordings from Lyra’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone as well as video footage provided by her family.

Lyra had been the main carer for her disabled mother Joan, who died less than a year after her daughter’s murder.

The documentary has won a string of national and international awards.

Director Alison Millar said: “Lyra’s death was, to many, a sharp puncture to the future of a country trying to move beyond its past. I hope this documentary introduces a new audience to Lyra and her work.

“The film is an urgent story that reflects life today in contemporary Northern Ireland as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. Lyra’s story and work represents her generation and reminds us why we cannot allow the dark shadows of the past to return.”