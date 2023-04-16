Hillary Clinton urges NI parties to ‘get back in business’ with Windsor Framework ‘opportunity’

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined alums from the past 25 years of the Washington Ireland Program on Sunday (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire) — © PA

Hillary Clinton has called on Northern Ireland's political parties to “get back in business” as she praises the Windsor Framework as “an opportunity unlike any” during an event in Belfast.

Speaking at a Washington Ireland Program event on Sunday, the current Chancellor of Queen’s University praised the deal between the UK and the EU to address the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Given the Windsor Framework, this is an opportunity unlike any, for growth, investment and business expansion because Northern Ireland now has a unique and privileged position,” she said.

Mrs Clinton and her husband, former US President Bill Clinton are in Belfast to attend events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

During the event for young leaders, she added she hoped the Northern Ireland Executive would “get back in business”.

“Part of what I hope happens, is that people from every part of the political system here will decide the government needs to get back into business. Right now it’s being run by civil servants," she said.

Both Clintons have been spotted across Belfast in previous days with Mr Clinton pictured enjoying a walkabout at Queen’s University and Botanic Avenue before joining his wife at a special screening of ‘Lyra’ a documentary about the life of murdered journalist Lyra Mckee at the QFT on Saturday.

Mr Clinton also paid a visit to the Europa Hotel in Belfast, with his spokesperson tweeting it was a “homecoming” for the former President, referring to the city centre landmark as the “most bombed hotel in Europe” during the Troubles.

Both the US politicians presence at events marking the Good Friday Agreement come as Irish premier Micheal Martin said he hopes they aid “reflection” and the restoration of power sharing in Stormont.

"I would like to think next week may give an impetus and a cause for reflection. I think there is space being provided for people to assess the situation, analyse it from their perspectives," he told reporters in Dublin on Sunday.

"But there is no getting away from a very basic democratic thing, which is basically when elections happen, parliaments get convened."

"All around the world when elections happen, parliaments get convened," he said.

He added he believes there is a real necessity in Northern Ireland “to respond to the mandate that the people have given their public representatives to enable them to deal with very significant challenges facing Northern Ireland, in respect of economy, health and housing, and many other issues.”

"And there are many newly elected MLAs who I know would dearly love the opportunity to participate in the Assembly. Indeed, I've met a number of them from different parties,” Mr Martin said.

"And they're impatient with the fact that the mandate that they have been given by the electorate, they do not have the opportunity to reflect that mandate in the Assembly."

Earlier this month, Mr Clinton said the Windsor Framework deal between the UK and EU is as “good as it’s going to get”.

“The Windsor Framework, I think, is about as good as anybody could get and we ought to stand up the Government and, I think, get on with the business that the people voted for delegates to serve in the Northern Ireland parliament,” he said at an event in New York.