Historical abuse survivors outraged after ‘snub’ from King’s honour’s list

Survivors of historical abuse in state-run institutions claim they have been snubbed in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Cyril Glass, who chairs Survivors Together, says the hundreds of people the group represents feel like “second-class citizens” after none of them received any recognition in the list.

Among those awarded honours were Margaret McGuckin and Gerry McCann who have campaigned for victims of historical institutional abuse here. Another campaigner, Jon McCourt, revealed that he had declined an MBE.

Mr Glass said: “Survivors Together represents hundreds of victims of historical abuse in state-run institutions.

“We have been totally snubbed in the King’s Birthday Honours list. We feel we are being treated as second-class citizens. We feel forgotten about — it’s like we don’t exist.

“We are not envious of anybody who got an MBE. We don’t begrudge them. I know Gerry McCann for years. He’s an absolute gentleman, and I’m thrilled for him.

“I’m not personally concerned about honours but, from the point of view of what we as a group have come through, I think recognition is important.

“If you’re a survivor of historical abuse in a state-run institution, it’s a constant battle for everything, including compensation.”

Survivors Together represents those who suffered abuse in Rathgael Training Centre in Bangor, Lisnevin Training School in Co Down, Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, and Millisle Borstal.

Mr Glass was placed in Rathgael with his twin brother at the age of 12 for persistently skipping school in the 1970s.

He endured physical abuse, bullying and mental torment at the hands of some staff members and other child inmates at the facility.

While there was extensive coverage of what happened in Catholic-run homes, Mr Glass said that for years the story of young Protestants who were abused had gone untold.

“We feel once again that we have been treated differently. We feel marginalised and sidelined,” he said. “We were horribly let down as children, and now we feel we’ve been let down again.”

Ms McGuckin said she was surprised at being made an MBE: “I laughed, I was in shock. I wasn’t intending or wanting to be honoured in any way and to see that I was, I was speechless.”

She dedicated her award to her late brother Kevin in remembrance of “what he and so many others suffered”.

Mr McCourt, who witnessed two teenagers being shot on Bloody Sunday, declined his award. The chairman and co-founder of Survivors North West cited the child migrant scheme where children were “stolen from here with the sole purpose of the propagation of the empire”.

He said Bloody Sunday in particular motivated his decision: “The King is the honorary colonel in chief of the regiment responsible.”

He said he appreciated the intention of his nomination but added: “As an Irishman and particularly as a Derryman, I could not with any integrity and conscience accept an MBE.”