Historical abuse victims and survivors will receive public apology by five main Stormont parties

A statement from the Executive Office on Thursday confirmed the five main political parties would offer an apology in the Assembly chamber. (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press/PA)

A public apology is set to be jointly offered to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse by ministers from each of the five main Stormont parties.

A statement from the Executive Office on Thursday morning confirmed Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long, would all jointly offer the apology in the Assembly chamber.

Former first minister Paul Givan and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill announced last month the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the powersharing executive on March 11.

However, since then the DUP has resigned the first minister role, in protest at the workings of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, leading to doubt over whether the apology would go ahead.

Since then, the parties at Stormont have been meeting in order to agree a format for an apology to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

"We are mindful of the many victims of historical institutional abuse who have sadly died before having the chance to hear an apology delivered, and we have agreed to hold a minute’s silence in their memory on the day.

"As Ministers, we will deliver the apology on behalf of government. This will be followed by apologies from each of the institutions where systemic failings were found in the Hart Report.

"While victims and survivors have waited far too long for an apology, 11 March will be a very difficult and emotional day for many.

“We understand the need to approach this apology with respect and sensitivity. We are working with the Victims and Survivors Service to ensure that support is available. Anyone who needs support can contact the Victims and Survivors Service on 028 9031 1678."