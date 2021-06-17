Hope everyone is having a great day: Arlene Foster tweets as DUP rips itself apart

While Thursday looks to have been another fraught day for the DUP, with some suggesting Edwin Poots’s leadership is on the brink, others in the party looked to have been having a great time.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced a deal that would see Stormont saved from another collapse.

By late morning all was not well within the DUP with an email, signed by senior party figures including those thought loyal to Poots, leaked to the press voicing concern at the deal.

Many DUP politicians had warned against a Government intervention on devolved issues and are furious that Mr Poots was still prepared to enter a new coalition on that basis.

A party meeting followed just before the sitting of the Assembly which saw a sizeable majority of MLAs and MPs vote against Edwin Poots' decision to nominate a first minister.

It is thought Mr Poots and his choice of First Minister, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, had left the room to head for the chamber just before the vote was taken.

The new DUP leader, who succeeded Arlene Foster last month, is now facing questions about his own leadership after he proceeded with the nomination despite the internal opposition.

One senior party source at the meeting, which happened in the members' dining room, described the atmosphere.

"Dreadful. Utterly dreadful. Never experienced the like of it," said the source.

After leaving the meeting, Mr Poots nominated Mr Givan as First Minister while Sinn Fein re-nominated Michelle O'Neill as deputy First Minister at a specially convened Assembly sitting.

DUP party officers are due to meet later on Thursday, as is the newly reconstituted Stormont Executive.

Just after 2pm, former DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted about her day.

"Just had a lovely lunch @DeanesAtQueens with a good friend,” she tweeted. “It’s great hospitality is open again - Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI.”

Mrs Foster was ousted by her party just 50 days earlier, in a process which she herself admitted was brutal.

Accepting Mr Poots' nomination and taking the pledge of office during the special Assembly sitting, Mr Givan thanked his party leader for having "confidence in me".

He told the Assembly he shares the same "drive and determination" to serve the people of Northern Ireland as the party leaders before him.

He added: "There is much goodwill from the public for this place to work.

"We must recognise there is more in common than separates us. Northern Ireland is a special place."

After accepting her nomination during Thursday's Assembly sitting, Ms O'Neill said: "We have monumental challenges ahead which require the same unity of purpose, the same urgency as we tackle the totally unacceptable hospital waiting lists which have left people crucified in pain and without hope.

"We must immediately set about addressing this issue together. We must mount a case to secure the funding from the British Government to rebuild and transform our incredible public health service.

"Our people, and the heroic health service workers we are blessed with, deserve nothing less. Nothing less."